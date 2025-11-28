Never Alone in Times of Crisis: HK and Mainland Stand in Solidarity to Aid Rescue and Relief in High-rise Fire
By Global Times
Nov 28, 2025 11:17 PM
Rescue workers evacuate a woman from a fire which broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories, on November 27, 2025. Photo: VCG
Fire-fighting operation is almost complete in Wang Fuk Court, a residential complex engulfed by a deadly fire since Wednesday afternoon, said the Fire Services Department (FSD) in a press briefing early Friday morning. Death toll rises to 128 as of Friday afternoon, casting a shadow of sorrow over the city.
As the flames raged, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and all sectors of society sprang into action, sparing no effort in firefighting, search and rescue operations, medical treatment for the injured, and post-disaster comfort work.
Across the border, mainland residents and organizations rallied with unwavering solidarity, embodying the profound bond of mutual support that has long connected Hong Kong and the mainland through thick and thin.
People from all walks of life in Hong Kong opened their hearts and wallets to support those affected, with volunteers, university students, and community workers offering a helping hand in every way possible. Meanwhile, donations from mainland enterprises and the arrival of assistance from various civil organizations show that Hong Kong is never alone in times of crisis.
According to a spokesperson for HKSAR government, from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday early morning, 11 fire hoses and 8 turntable ladders were deployed to douse the flames, while 26 search and rescue teams attended to emergency calls on-site. The Hong Kong Fire Services Department mobilized over 200 fire engines, some 100 ambulances, and more than 1,200 firefighters and paramedics for the operation. Additionally, over 1,000 police officers were on hand to coordinate resident evacuation, assist in rescue efforts, and provide emergency support.
Relevant regional government departments set up assistance stations at the scene to help affected residents move into temporary shelters, offering aid and emotional support to the families of the deceased and injured.
At the temporary shelter at the Dongchang street community hall near Wang Fuk Court, warmth prevailed amid hardship. Within just 6 hours after the fire broke out, 200 mattresses - donated by sponsors through the Red Cross - had arrived, as the Xinhua News Agency reported. The shelter's lobby was piled high with drinking water, quilts, and other essential supplies, with volunteers passing them along in a relay to those in need.
In Tung Cheong Street Sports Center, a temporary shelter, mattresses of different colors were laid out neatly on the floor, while the original activity space has been converted into a "haven" for hundreds of residents. Personnel from the civil aid service and the care teams were seen weaving through the area, quietly asking the affected about their needs, offering hot water to the elderly and distributing food, according to Xinhua.
Beyond this, many kind-hearted residents from Shenzhen gathered spontaneously at community shelters, bringing clothing, drinking water, and other daily necessities to support their fellow citizens.
As reported by Straight News under Shenzhen Media Group on Wednesday evening, groups of Shenzhen residents voluntarily traveled to Hong Kong to deliver warm supplies to those staying at the Tai Po fire shelters.
Solidarity from the mainland extended far and wide. The Red Cross Society of China donated 2 million yuan to the Hong Kong Red Cross on Thursday to support emergency rescue and humanitarian relief efforts, with further assistance to be provided based on disaster relief needs.
Following the disaster, numerous mainland technology and e-commerce enterprises quickly activated emergency response mechanisms, rushing to Hong Kong's aid through donations, material supplies, and logistics support to assist with resident relocation and post-disaster recovery.
Jingdong Logistics and Cainiao, among other logistic companies, announced that they have opened green channels to ensure that love and supplies from all sectors of society reach Hong Kong in a timely manner, with additional batches of materials continuously being sent from both Guangdong and Hong Kong.
On Thursday, Lin Long'an, Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Importers and Exporters Association, told the Global Times that the association has mobilized members, communicated with relevant authorities to understand needs, and is focusing on raising urgent daily supplies. He added that while direct on-site access is not possible amid ongoing rescue efforts, the association has linked up with relevant units to assist affected residents and is mobilizing enterprises for long-term relief and post-disaster recovery.
Organizations such as the Hunan Fraternal Association of Hong Kong and the Anhui Fraternal Association of Hong Kong also issued appeals, calling on all sectors of society to support disaster relief efforts by donating cold-proof supplies and standing together in this difficult time. They also published hotlines for assistance and prayed for the affected compatriots.
Across the mainland, netizens have been closely following the disaster with heavy hearts, offering sincere condolences and encouragement online.
