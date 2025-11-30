Nicolas Maduro Highlights Record Turnout in Popular Consultation
Caracas, Nov 24 (Prensa Latina) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro highlighted the high voter turnout at polling stations to choose their community development projects in the fourth National Popular Consultation held yesterday.
November 24, 2025
“Record participation from our neighbors! A total victory for direct democracy!” the president wrote in a message on his Telegram account, accompanied by a video in which voters praise this democratic and participatory method and congratulate him on his 63rd birthday.
Maduro stated that this is the face of ordinary men and women who, “with joy, awareness, and organization,” mobilized in their 5,336 Community Circuits to choose the projects that will transform their daily lives.
The head of State considered this a successful day for the Venezuelan people.
“Thank you all for your congratulations, I have received them with deep love in my heart. You can count on me! President-People, People-President!” he expressed.
The Venezuelan people went early tis Sundau to the 8,630 polling stations set up throughout the country to vote for more than 10,000 development projects among the 36,574 selected in popular assemblies.
