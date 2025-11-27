WFTU Solidarity Statement with the Strike in Italy
25 Nov 2025
by central wftu
The World Federation of Trade Unions, the militant voice of more that 105 million workers who live, work and struggle in 134 countries of the 5 continents, expresses its undivided solidarity with the working class of Italy and the General strike which is going to take place on 28-29 November 2025 under the slogan: “Say NO to the Meloni government’s budget law – stand with the Palestinian people and stop the genocide!”
The general strike is the conscious and dignified reaction of the popular strata of Italy against the war economy and preparations that reduce resources for health, education, services, and increase the precariousness of work, undermining the interests of the workers, pensioners, students, and unemployed.
The international class-oriented trade union movement struggles for peace and an immediate end to all wars and imperialist intervention. The WFTU affiliates, the militant unions all over the globe, fight for a society where the wealth of producers will be allocated to those who produce it with their Labor and toil.
We join our voice with the worker on strike and their just demands for wage increase, permanent and stable work, dignified living and working conditions.
See the USB announcement:
https://www.facebook.com/unionesindacaledibase/posts/pfbid02Zsc4nZTDVaqVpMhKEmnwLHXcxmBSqHwjcmgG5sTHLTqx3uRGi4Tn7mTaAPV1DupHl
