Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 70,000 as Israeli Crimes Continue
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Nov 2025 22:30
Gaza’s Health Ministry reports over 70,000 killed and nearly 171,000 injured since October 7 amid Israeli aggression.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 70,000 since October 7, 2023, amid relentless Israeli aggression, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Saturday. Nearly 171,000 people have been injured during the same period.
"The death toll from Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,100, with 170,983 people injured," the ministry said in a statement.
In the last 48 hours alone, two martyrs and 11 wounded individuals were brought to hospitals across Gaza, the ministry noted.
Despite the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on October 10, violence has persisted. Since the truce began, 354 Palestinians have been killed, and over 900 others have been injured.
Hamas urges global action as 'Israel' violates ceasefire
Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has called for intensified global mobilization against the Israeli occupation and its ongoing violations, coinciding with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, marked each year on November 29.
In a statement, the movement said this year’s occasion comes nearly fifty days after the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. Hamas stressed that the Israeli occupation continues to undermine the truce “deliberately and brazenly” through artillery and air strikes, field assassinations, and the ongoing ban on the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.
Hamas accused the occupation government of escalating aggression, settlement expansion, and Judaization policies in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds, calling it a blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions, and warning that the absence of accountability encourages further “terrorism, arrogance, and criminal schemes.”
The movement reaffirmed that “the land of Palestine, with al-Quds and the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque at its heart,” remains “Arab Palestinian land, where the usurping Zionist occupation has no legitimacy and no sovereignty.”
