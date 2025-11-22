With Ceasefire in Place, 'Israel' Kills 20 People in Gaza in Few Hours
By Al Mayadeen English
At least 20 Palestinians, including children, were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas across Gaza.
An aerial Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on Saturday resulted in the martyrdom of at least 20 people, including children, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
The attacks targeted multiple locations across the coastal enclave. In western Gaza City, five people were killed when a vehicle was struck near the al-Abbas intersection, while in the al-Nasr neighborhood, an airstrike on a residential apartment claimed four more lives and left several others wounded.
Further south, Israeli bombardment hit a house west of Deir al-Balah, killing three people. Meanwhile, in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, one airstrike targeting the Abou Ammouneh family's house killed three people, while an airstrike on the home of the Abou Shawish family claimed the lives of seven people.
In a separate incident, the Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported receiving one body and seven injuries following an airstrike on a house in the immediate vicinity of the medical facility.
Escalation greenlit by US
In this context, Axios reported, citing a US official, that the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Saturday were conducted with the approval of the Trump administration.
Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry has issued a preliminary casualty count from this evening's escalation, reporting at least 20 fatalities and more than 83 injuries, some critical.
Commenting on today's escalation, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, announced its rejection of all attempts by the Israeli government and its PM Benjamin Netanyahu to impose a fait accompli in Gaza that contradicts the agreed-upon terms.
Hamas demands prompt intervention to leash 'Israel'
Hamas called on mediators to intervene urgently and exert pressure to immediately halt all Israeli violations.
The movement indicated that the escalation of Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip holds the mediators and the American administration responsible for confronting all Israeli attempts to undermine the ceasefire in the Strip.
It also noted that "Israel's" systematic violations of the agreement have resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds due to ongoing raids and killings under fabricated pretexts and have also led to changes in the withdrawal lines of the Israeli army, contrary to the agreed-upon maps.
'Israel' continues to violate Gaza mercilessly
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on November 21 that four children were wounded in the al-Salateen area, southwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, when an Israeli drone dropped a grenade on them.
In its daily statistical report issued on November 20, the Gaza Ministry of Health stated that hospitals in the Strip received 33 fatalities over 24 hours, a figure that includes 12 children, eight women, and one individual whose body was recovered from beneath the rubble, in addition to 88 new injuries, all resulting from the ongoing Israeli military offensive.
On November 19, Israeli forces carried out multiple attacks on residential areas across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 13 Palestinians and injuring several others, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent.
In Gaza City, Israeli fighter jets targeted a building sheltering families in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the southeast, killing four displaced civilians, with additional casualties reported as artillery and airstrikes intensified in nearby areas.
Five more Palestinians were killed and others were wounded in attacks on the al-Shujaiya and al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in eastern Gaza, as Israeli forces continued their bombardment of densely populated districts for hours.
In southern Gaza, three civilians were killed and two others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis as artillery shelling continued to pound eastern parts of the city, while another Palestinian was killed and several others, including a child, were injured after Israeli shelling hit Mushtaha Street in al-Shujaiya.
