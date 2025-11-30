President of Honduras Visits Mexico
Mexico City, Nov 24 (Prensa Latina) Honduran President Xiomara Castro is in Mexico for a visit that includes a meeting at the National Palace with her Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum.
November 24, 2025
Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente received the Honduran president at Military Air Base 19, located in the capital.
De la Fuente was accompanied by the Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Raquel Serur; the Director General for Central America and the Caribbean, Imanol Belausteguigoitia; and the Honduran Ambassador to Mexico, Sonia Leticia Cruz.
“Mexico and Honduras are strengthening their fraternal bilateral relationship for the benefit of their people and in favor of harmony and cooperation for the development of the region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a message published in X.
Last April, Sheinbaum was received by her counterpart in Honduras, where she participated in the IX Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
Previously, Castro had attended the inauguration last October of Mexico’s first female president.
No comments:
Post a Comment