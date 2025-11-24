PM Abiy Holds Strategic Talks with Brazilian President Lula
Addis Ababa, November 23, 2025 (ENA)— Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held bilateral discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa.
The talks focused on strengthening economic cooperation and advancing sustainable infrastructure initiatives between Ethiopia and Brazil.
Reflecting on the upcoming COP32, which Ethiopia is set to host, PM Abiy noted that Brazil’s experience from COP30 offers valuable lessons.
“We plan to consolidate these insights to ensure a well-prepared and impactful hosting that advances global climate action,” he said.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also met with CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe to discuss the development of African football and Ethiopia’s role in the sport.
“We highlighted our commitment to youth development, infrastructure, and partnerships with CAF to elevate African football on the global stage,” PM Abiy added.
