People’s Daily Slams Takaichi’s Erroneous Remarks on Taiwan Using Word 'Severely' Nine Times
By Zhong Yin
Nov 29, 2025 12:41 AM
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently made erroneous remarks about China's Taiwan island during a hearing in the Diet, even blatantly suggesting possible military involvement in the Taiwan question. Despite China's repeated solemn representations, Tokyo has refused to repent or withdraw its wrongful statements. Takaichi's reckless and dangerous provocation will ultimately lead her to reap what she has sown.
Takaichi's remarks severely infringe upon China's sovereignty and gravely violate its territorial integrity. From the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation to UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, all clearly affirm China's sovereignty over Taiwan island. The principle of sovereignty is the cornerstone of the UN Charter and allows no double standards of any country or any individual. Takaichi's egregious comments mark the first time since Japan's defeat in 1945 that a Japanese leader has publicly promoted the notion that "a Taiwan contingency is a Japan contingency" and linked it to the exercise of so-called collective self-defense; the first time Japan has signaled ambitions to interfere militarily in the Taiwan question; and the first time Tokyo has issued a threat of force against China. This is a flagrant provocation and must be firmly countered to set a clear precedent.
Takaichi's remarks constitute a severely gross interference in China's internal affairs . The Taiwan question is the core of China's core interests and is purely China's domestic affairs. How China solves the Taiwan question and achieves national reunification is a matter for the Chinese people alone and allows no interference from any external forces. Takaichi's statements send a dangerous signal to "Taiwan independence" forces and seriously violate the one-China principle, the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, and the basic norms of international relations. Supporting "Taiwan independence" means meddling in China's internal affairs; condoning "Taiwan independence" destabilizes the Taiwan Straits. These provocations win no public support and are doomed to fail.
Takaichi's actions severely hurt the feelings of the Chinese people, the peoples of the anti-fascist allied nations, and people around the world. This year marks both the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration. From the 1937 Nanjing Massacre to the Manila Massacre, Japan's aggression inflicted immense suffering on the peoples of China and Asia, leaving a collective memory of pain. Japan's 50-year colonial rule over the Taiwan region was marked by countless atrocities, and more than 650,000 Taiwan people sacrificed their lives in anti-Japanese resistance. As Japan's Prime Minister, Takaichi should be leading efforts to reflect on historical crimes. Her provocative remarks will not be tolerated by history, will not be tolerated by all Chinese people, and will certainly not be tolerated by the peoples of Asia and the wider world who once suffered from Japan's aggression.
Takaichi's rhetoric is a severely dangerous regression that attempts to revive militarism. By linking a "Taiwan contingency" to so-called collective self-defense, she is searching for pretexts to further expand Japan's military capabilities. Since taking office, she has pushed for rearmament and even floated revisions to the Three Non-nuclear Principles. From the Mukden Incident on September 18, 1931 to Pearl Harbor attack, Japan repeatedly used the so-called "survival-threatening situation" as pretexts for launching wars of aggression - wars that devastated Asia and plunged Japan itself into catastrophe. History's warnings are clear. Allowing militarism to be revived will only drive Japan once again toward disaster.
Takaichi's manipulation severely misleads the Japanese public. By concocting a narrative of "survival-threatening situation" to manipulate public opinion and stir emotions, she is deceiving and harming the Japanese people. In recent days, Japanese intellectuals have voiced widespread criticism, and citizens have gathered in front of the Prime Minister's Office to express strong opposition - clear protests against her irresponsible provocations. Takaichi should listen carefully to these rational voices rather than continue down a perilous path.
Takaichi's actions severely undermine the post-war international order and international law. As a defeated nation of World War II (WWII), Japan's state behavior is explicitly constrained by the UN Charter and its own pacifist constitution. Yet right-wing forces led by Takaichi seek to revise or hollow out the pacifist constitution and abandon the exclusively defensive posture, paving the way for military expansion. Such actions represent a systemic challenge to the post-war order and international law and will inevitably be met with firm resistance.
Takaichi's remarks also severely violate the basic norms of international relations. She previously claimed that "On the Taiwan question, Japan will abide by its position stated in the 1972 Japan-China Joint Statement." Yet scarcely after the words were spoken, she made an abrupt 180-degree turn, issuing extreme and inflammatory statements on the Taiwan question. Such inconsistency and duplicity in foreign policy violate fundamental norms and will only tarnish Japan's credibility and leave it increasingly isolated on the international stage.
Takaichi's remarks severely threaten regional peace and stability. The dangerous notion that "a Taiwan contingency is a Japan contingency" risks turning Japan once again into a destabilizing factor for regional and global peace. Her remarks have already met widespread opposition from the international community. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Takaichi's comments extremely dangerous and urged Japan to learn from the lessons of WWII, while former Thai Deputy prime minister Phinij Jarusombat said her remarks pose a threat to peace in the region and represent a significant challenge to global peace. If Japan refuses to pull back from the brink, what lies ahead is a bottomless abyss.
Takaichi's words severely trample on human conscience and justice. From making multiple visits to the Yasukuni Shrine to denying the Nanjing Massacre and hyping the "China threat" narrative, Takaichi is attempting to rewrite history and obscure justice. Since WWII, Japan has not fully reflected on its aggression or the immense suffering it caused in China and across Asia, while its right-wing forces have marched ever further down the path of distorting history and erasing conscience. Forgetting history means betrayal and risks repeating past mistakes. The more Japan indulges its right-wing forces, the further it strays from peace, prosperity, and a hopeful future.
The article first appeared in the People's Daily. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn
