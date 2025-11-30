Cuba Remembers Fidel Castro’s First Official Visit to China
Havana, Nov 29 (Prensa Latina) The Cuban Foreign Ministry remembers the first official visit of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro to the People's Republic of China, thirty years ago.
November 29, 2025
In its post on the social network X, the institution highlighted that it was “a crucial moment that relaunched and deepened the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Cuba and China.”
It also remembered that this trip boosted trade and investment exchanges, technical and scientific cooperation, and a strengthened political dialogue that continues to this day.
“We remember and celebrate the 30th anniversary of a strategic alliance!” added the Foreign Ministry.
Three decades later, the relationship between both countries is stronger than ever and continues to be built on the foundations of that meeting.
