Fidel Castro’s Centenary Will be the Focus of the Solidarity Movement
Valparaiso, Chile, Nov 30 (Prensa Latina) Promoting the enduring relevance of the thought of Revolutionary leader Fidel Castro on the centenary of his birth will be one of the priority tasks of the Solidarity Movement with Cuba in Chile during 2026.
November 30, 2025
This is one of the agreements adopted at the 29th National Meeting, which took place over two days in the port city of Valparaíso, with the participation of delegates from various regions.
The event also agreed to strengthen the fight against the United States blockade of the island and to continue supporting the “A Hurricane of Solidarity for Cuba” campaign to help the victims of Hurricane Melissa in eastern Cuba.
During the closing ceremony, the ambassador to Chile, Oscar Cornelio Oliva, awarded the Order of Solidarity, granted by the Council of State, to Pedro Bronzic, and presented the Friendship Medal to writer Luis Aguilera.
Delegates from Coquimbo, La Serena, Santiago, Talca, Valdivia, Ovalle, Concepcion, Valparaíso, Viña del Mar, and other cities attended the meeting.
It was two days of intense work that included a flag-waving demonstration in solidarity with Cuba, a march along the central Condell Street to Victoria Square, and the opening ceremony at the Insomnia Theater.
For Valparaiso councilwoman and member of the House of Friendship with the Peoples, Alicia Zúñiga, this was a productive meeting, the result of work done with the support of various groups in Valparaíso and Viña del Mar.
“I believe that Cuba today, more than ever, needs support given the devastating effects of Hurricane Melissa and a blockade maintained for more than 60 years that is causing serious damage to its economy,” Zúñiga told Prensa Latina.
The next meeting will take place next year in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.
