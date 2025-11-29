Cuba Accuses US of GPS Jamming Amid Caribbean Military Escalation
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Nov 2025 23:20
Cuban officials argue that such electromagnetic tactics amount to psychological warfare.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla has accused the United States of creating electromagnetic disturbances over the Caribbean, particularly in Venezuelan airspace, as part of an ongoing military campaign targeting Caracas.
In a statement posted on X, Rodríguez condemned what he described as "offensive and extraordinary" US military deployments, warning that these actions are part of a broader escalation aimed at the "violent overthrow of the legitimate government" of Venezuela.
He linked these deployments to recent cases of GPS jamming, deliberate disruption of satellite navigation signals, which pose serious risks to civil aviation and maritime traffic.
Rising US military presence sparks regional alarm
The accusations come amid a dramatic increase in US military activity in the region. In recent months, Washington has intensified its presence under the pretext of combating drug trafficking. Since September, US forces have carried out at least 21 strikes targeting boats near Venezuela, claiming they were used for narcotics.
According to independent aviation and maritime sources, GPS interference has increased across the southern Caribbean since October. Flights have been forced to reroute, and vessels have reported sudden navigation failures.
While the US has not officially acknowledged any role in these disruptions, Cuban officials argue that such electromagnetic tactics amount to psychological warfare.
Electromagnetic interference, especially GPS jamming, involves emitting strong radio signals that block satellite communications. This makes aircraft and ships lose reliable positioning, endangering safety and exposing the region to unintended incidents.
Havana has reiterated its full political and diplomatic support for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, warning that US actions could destabilize the wider region. While refraining from direct military engagement, Cuba calls on Latin American nations to reject foreign interference and defend regional sovereignty.
