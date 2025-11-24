Ethiopia Leverages G20 Summit to Strengthen Global Ties: Billene Seyoum
Addis Ababa, November 24, 2025 (ENA)— Billene Seyoum, Press Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, has emphasized that Ethiopia leverages G20 summit in strengthening global ties.
She reaffirmed that during the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed actively engaged with global leaders, highlighting the country’s economic reforms and climate initiatives while advocating for Africa’s presence on the world stage.
Invited by South Africa, the host nation, Ethiopia was among 16 non-G20 countries participating, she noted, adding that despite not being a G20 member, Ethiopia made a significant impact at the two-day summit, a critical platform for the world’s largest economies.
She noted that this is quite monumental as such a large meeting is taking place on African soil underscoring the significance of Ethiopia’s participation.
“Our engagement with this platform began months ago, with our Foreign Ministry actively participating in discussions and helping to shape the summit agenda,” she added.
At the summit, Prime Minister Abiy met with several heads of state from major economies including France, Germany, Finland, Brazil, the UK, South Korea, and Vietnam. Discussions focused on economic growth, climate action, and multilateral cooperation.
“These discussions are vital as they provide Ethiopia with an opportunity to engage with major economies on economic and environmental issues,” Billene noted.
Substantive dialogues also took place between PM Abiy and influential global leaders such as UN Secretary-General António Guterres and World Bank President Ajay Banga.
Billene emphasized that these meetings allowed the Prime Minister to showcase Ethiopia’s ongoing reforms and commitment to sustainability.
A central focus of the summit was Ethiopia’s leadership in climate action, particularly in relation to its nomination to host COP32 in 2027.
“Ethiopia has been taking monumental steps in climate action and leadership on the continent,” Billene said.
The Prime Minister’s Green Legacy Initiative, aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship, drew attention and support from several world leaders.
Trade and investment were also key topics, with Abiy highlighting Ethiopia’s efforts to strengthen economic ties with global partners. “These conversations are about reigniting our trade relationships,” Billene stated, noting engagement with countries like the Netherlands, which has strong horticultural industry ties with Ethiopia.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s proactive engagement at the G20 Summit highlighted Ethiopia’s ambitions on the global stage.
By leveraging this opportunity to discuss critical issues, Ethiopia aims to reinforce its commitment to economic growth and environmental sustainability while ensuring that Africa’s voice is heard in international forums.
No comments:
Post a Comment