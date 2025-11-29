Venezuela: US Airspace Move is Arbitrary and Illegal
By Al Mayadeen English
Venezuela condemns Trump’s airspace closure announcement as an arbitrary act of aggression, vowing to defend national sovereignty under international law.
Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez strongly condemned recent threats by the United States to close the airspace over Venezuela, calling the move an “arbitrary act of aggression” and a violation of international law.
In a formal communiqué released on Saturday, Venezuelan authorities rejected a series of social media posts attributed to the US executive branch that attempt to impose extraterritorial control over Venezuela’s civil aviation and national skies.
“These declarations constitute a hostile, unilateral, and arbitrary act,” the government stated, citing Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.
Padrino Lopez: US threat violates international law
In an official statement issued early Sunday, Padrino Lopez declared: “The threat from the United States government is an arbitrary act of aggression and is contrary to international law.”
He emphasized that no foreign power has the right to interfere with Venezuela’s internal affairs or impose conditions on its sovereign decisions. “We will defend our sovereignty at all costs,” he affirmed.
The minister called on the international community to denounce what he described as a hostile act that threatens peace in the Caribbean and South America. He added that Venezuela would respond “with dignity, legitimacy, and the moral strength of a people who will never allow their honor to be violated.”
Trump declares 'complete closure' of Venezuelan airspace
US President Donald Trump announced that the airspace over and surrounding Venezuela is to be considered fully closed.
In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: "To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY."
