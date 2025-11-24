Some 12 Repatriated Artifacts Handed Over to Addis Ababa University
Addis Ababa, November 19, 2025 (ENA) - The Ministry of Tourism said that the repatriation of 12 artifacts from abroad will significantly strengthen Ethiopia’s heritage, research undertakings, and tourism sector.
A collection of 12 significant artifacts including shields, crowns and artwork which were in private possession abroad were returned to Ethiopia under the facilitation of the German Embassy in Addis Ababa.
The collection includes culturally significant items such as gifts from Regent Tafari Makonnen, two ceremonial crowns, and several paintings.
The artifacts were handed over to the Institute of Ethiopian Studies (IES), AAU.
The official handover ceremony took place at the historic Ras Makonnen Hall, an event that underscores the growing global commitment to the repatriation of cultural heritage.
During the occasion, Minister of Tourism, Selamawit Kassa, Interim President of AAU Samuel Kifle, and Ferdinand von Weyhe, the German Chargé d’Affaires, attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Selamawit described the occasion as a “historic moment marking the return of artifacts by Professor Ramon Wyss and his niece Alice Wise to the Institute of Ethiopian Studies.”
The 12 artifacts were originally collected by Fritz Weiss, the grandfather of Professor Ramon Wyss, who served as the German envoy to Ethiopia in the 1920s.
Selamawit emphasized that the artifacts “offer a unique insight into Ethiopian art and craftsmanship of the 1920s” and will significantly enrich the IES’s museum collection and academic resources.
She also noted that the newly returned pieces will serve as an important attraction for visitors, complementing items previously repatriated after their removal during the British expedition to Maqdala in 1868.
Germany’s chargé d’affaires Ferdinand von Weyhe said the donation of shields, crowns, artwork and other treasured pieces was made possible through the contribution of the Wyss family.
He noted that the return of these objects has been under way since 2016 through close cooperation with the Ministry Foreign Affairs and Society of Friends of the Institute of Ethiopian Studies (SOFIES).
The embassy will mark the occasion with a dedicated exhibit at the Goethe Institut featuring fifty one rare photographs taken by Envoy Weiss and his wife Hedwig, he said, adding that the shields, crowns, artworks, and other items were donated by members of the Wyss family and expressed pride in their return.
Weyhe also noted the significance of the occasion as Ethiopia and Germany celebrate 120 years of diplomatic relations, reaffirming Germany’s long-standing support for cultural exchange.
Professor Ramon Wyss, on his part, shared a personal reflection, recounting that his father, born during the family’s diplomatic mission in Ethiopia, was given the name “Yeshewaneh” by Emperor Haile Selassie.
He said the family’s intention in donating the artifacts is to “share their beauty with the public, preserving the culture and history connected to my father’s birth.”
AAU Interim President Samuel Kifle, on his part, expressed gratitude to international partners who “worked tirelessly” to make the repatriation possible and acknowledged the renovation of the IES museum, supported by the Italian government.
