Botswana's Capital City Mayor Vows to Boost Cooperation with Chinese Counterparts
Source: Xinhua| 2025-11-22 00:56:45|Editor: huaxia
Gaborone City Mayor Oarabile Motlaleng speaks at the event of Dialogue between Chinese Ambassador and Gaborone City Mayor held at the Chinese Embassy in Gaborone, Botswana, Nov. 21, 2025. Motlaleng on Friday hailed China's rapid development in the sectors of infrastructure, environmental protection, and solar energy, vowing to strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefits. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)
GABORONE, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Gaborone City Mayor Oarabile Motlaleng on Friday hailed China's rapid development in the sectors of infrastructure, environmental protection, and solar energy, vowing to strengthen bilateral cooperation for mutual benefits.
Speaking at the event of Dialogue between Chinese Ambassador and Gaborone City Mayor held at the Chinese Embassy in Botswana, Motlaleng shared the experience of his delegation's fruitful visit in October to Fujian Province and the city of Linyi in Shandong Province, eastern China.
He stressed he importance of cooperation between the local governments of Botswana and China to provide opportunities for doing business and creating employment for both sides.
Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Botswana.
"Our two countries have held many activities to celebrate this golden jubilee, including high-level visits, highly fruitful cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges that are closer than ever," he noted.
"Cooperation between local governments of China and Botswana is one of the key pillars of bilateral relations. It plays an essential role in promoting regional development, enhancing public governance capacities, and improving people's well-being," he added.
The Chinese ambassador called for alignment and collaboration between China's 15th Five-Year Plan and Botswana's 12th National Development Plan, as well as the African country's Economic Transformation Plan.
"China's achievements in cutting-edge technologies and new productive forces will provide greater support for Botswana's development in digitalization, green energy, infrastructure construction, and economic diversification," said Fan.
