Guinea-Bissau Opposition Leader Says Embalo Staged Coup After Vote
By Al Mayadeen English
27 Nov 2025 22:37
Opposition leader Fernando Dias claims victory in the Guinea-Bissau election as the military halts the vote count in a coup backed by Umaro Sissoco Embalo.
Opposition leader Fernando Dias has declared himself the rightful winner of Guinea-Bissau’s 2025 presidential election, accusing outgoing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of orchestrating a coup to block the transfer of power.
“I am the president (elect) of Guinea-Bissau,” Dias told AFP by phone on Thursday, saying he was speaking from a secure location. The military, he claimed, intervened to stop the finalization of vote counting that would have confirmed his victory.
He said he might have garnered around 52% of the vote.
"There wasn't a coup," he alleged. It was "organized by Mr Embalo".
On Wednesday, soldiers removed Embalo from office and shut down the electoral process, days after citizens voted in both presidential and legislative polls. Analysts say the Guinea-Bissau coup may ultimately serve Embalo’s interests by preventing the release of potentially unfavorable results.
Opposition leader says coup blocks democratic transition
The military's move to halt the count has drawn criticism both domestically and abroad. Dias accused the security forces of obstructing democracy, warning that the nation's constitutional framework is at risk.
No official results had been announced before the army seized control, but Dias’ camp maintains that early counts pointed to a clear lead.
The military intervention in West Africa is the latest in a series of coups that have destabilized the region in recent years. Though President Embalo was removed from office, the abrupt suspension of the vote-counting process has led to speculation that the power shift was a strategic move to influence the outcome of the election.
EU urges swift return to constitutional order
The European Union has called on Guinea-Bissau to immediately restore democratic norms and resume the interrupted electoral process.
“The vote count interrupted by the military intervention just before its consolidation should be allowed to proceed as planned,” the EU stated. “The results of the presidential and legislative elections should be respected by all parties.”
Coup adds to military intervention trend in West Africa
The situation in Guinea-Bissau adds to growing concerns over democratic backsliding across the region. Recent years have seen a wave of military coups in neighboring countries, threatening constitutional order and civilian governance across West Africa.
