Cuba Condemns US Airspace Closure Over Venezuela, Warns of Escalation
By Al Mayadeen English
Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez condemns the US closure of Venezuelan airspace as an act of aggression, warning it risks destabilizing Latin America and violating international law.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez strongly condemned the United States’ decision to close airspace over Venezuela, describing it as an illegal act of aggression and a dangerous violation of international law.
Cuba slams US move as “Act of Aggression”
In a post published late Saturday on the X platform, Rodriguez called the US announcement "an act of aggression that no country has the authority to carry out outside its national borders." He stressed that the decision should be "met with the strongest rejection from the international community."
Rodriguez warned that the move marks a serious escalation in what he described as "military aggression and psychological warfare" targeting Venezuela. He stated that such actions pose "incalculable and unpredictable consequences for peace, security, and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean."
The Cuban minister also called on "the international community and the peoples of the world" to reject what he described as a “prelude to an illegal attack.” His remarks come amid growing backlash in the region to Washington's intensified pressure on Venezuela.
Cuba accuses US of GPS jamming amid Caribbean military escalation
Earlier, Rodríguez Parrilla accused the United States of creating electromagnetic disturbances over the Caribbean, particularly in Venezuelan airspace, as part of an ongoing military campaign targeting Caracas.
In a statement posted on X, Rodríguez condemned what he described as "offensive and extraordinary" US military deployments, warning that these actions are part of a broader escalation aimed at the "violent overthrow of the legitimate government" of Venezuela.
He linked these deployments to recent cases of GPS jamming, deliberate disruption of satellite navigation signals, which pose serious risks to civil aviation and maritime traffic.
