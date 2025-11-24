International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
24 Nov 2025
By Central WFTU
“80 years of international trade union struggle – Stop violence, exploitation and war.
Safety, dignity and equality for all women”
On 25 November, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) renews its struggle for a world free from violence, exploitation and war, recalling that in 2025 we will also celebrate 80 years of international trade union commitment alongside workers around the world.
Violence against women is never an individual or private matter. It is rooted in the power structures of capitalism, economic and social inequalities, patriarchal culture and the militarisation of territories. Wars, occupations and armed conflicts disproportionately affect women, increasing poverty, instability and insecurity. Similarly, economic exploitation, low wages, precarious work, lack of rights and the reduction of public services fuel violence and discrimination.
The WFTU fights for a world where women’s dignity and safety are top priorities, where work is safe and fairly paid, where every woman can live free from violence and fear. On this day, we remember in particular the situation in Palestine, where women today are suffering genocide and have been suffering the consequences of war, occupation and Israel’s policies of oppression for 77 years.
Trade union organisations affiliated to the WFTU have always maintained that the fight against violence against women is closely linked to the fight for workers’ rights, decent wages, safe housing, public education, healthcare and accessible social services. No woman can be free without access to economic resources, social protection and freedom from war and systemic violence.
On this day, the WFTU reaffirms:
The need for effective legislation against all forms of violence, discrimination and exploitation;
The right of women to safe work, decent wages and equal opportunities;
The fight against imperialist wars and all forms of occupation;
The right to education, contraception, social spaces and free public services, which are fundamental tools for women’s autonomy and protection;
The need to combat patriarchy and the culture of violence, including through trade union campaigns, information campaigns and concrete actions on the ground.
The WFTU and its affiliates call on all trade unions and workers to mobilise, build international solidarity and support concrete actions against violence against women, predatory capitalism, exploitation and wars. Only collective struggle and the participation of workers can create a world where safety, dignity, equality and freedom are a reality for all women.
80 years of international trade union struggle.
Stop violence against women. Stop exploitation and war. Freedom and justice for Palestine. Safety, dignity and equality for all women!
No comments:
Post a Comment