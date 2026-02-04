4 Aid Groups Form Alliance to Protect Children in Somalia
Source: Xinhua| 2026-02-13 01:14:45|Editor: huaxia
MOGADISHU, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Four international aid agencies have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen efforts in promoting child rights and protecting children across Somalia from violence.
Save the Children Somalia, World Vision Somalia, Plan International, and SOS Children's Villages officially launched the Joining Forces Somalia Chapter at a signing ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, on Wednesday.
Binyam Gebru, acting country director for Save the Children Somalia, said in a joint statement that the partnership marks a new chapter in their commitment to Somalia's children.
The alliance aims to leverage the collective expertise and resources of its members to address the urgent needs of Somalia's children, who face multiple challenges, including conflict, climate shocks, and limited access to essential services.
The Joining Forces Somalia Chapter will focus on strengthening child protection systems, promoting child-led advocacy, ensuring vulnerable children are not left behind, and holding stakeholders accountable to the communities they serve.
The alliance will work alongside communities, local partners, and government to design and implement programs that meet children's needs and advocate for increased investment in child protection and well-being, with the specific aim of advancing child rights and substantially reducing violence against children by 2030 through joint programming, research, and advocacy.
