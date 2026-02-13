Namibia Receives China-aided Satellite Ground Station to Boost Space Capabilities
China-aided Satellite Ground Data Receiving Station is pictured at the Telecom Earth Station outside Windhoek, capital of Namibia, July 23, 2025. (Photo provided by the project team/Handout via Xinhua)
WINDHOEK, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Namibia on Thursday marked the official handover of a China-aided Satellite Ground Data Receiving Station, a milestone project aimed at strengthening the country's space science capacity, disaster response and innovation-driven development.
The facility, located at the Telecom Earth Station outside the capital, Windhoek, is expected to enable Namibia to directly receive and process remote-sensing data from satellites, including the China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite (CBERS-4).
Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare expressed appreciation to China for its support.
"On behalf of the Namibian government and the people of Namibia, I express gratitude to the People's Republic of China for the generous support provided through the construction of this satellite ground data receiving station," Ngurare said.
"This remarkable gesture solidifies the enduring friendship and strong bilateral relations between our nations and people," he added.
Ngurare said China's financial resources and technical expertise had enabled Namibia to join a select group of African countries with modern ground stations capable of receiving real-time satellite data.
"This data will enhance evidence-based decision-making across key economic sectors," he said.
Namibia's Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp described the station as a major step in implementing the country's National Space Science and Technology Policy of 2021.
"The establishment of the satellite ground data receiving station comes at an opportune time and complements Namibia's national efforts to build capacity in the space science and technology sector," she said.
Steenkamp noted that the facility will serve as a strategic national asset, providing independent, high-resolution imagery to strengthen border and maritime monitoring, environmental protection and disaster management.
She said real-time access to satellite data would improve responses to natural disasters such as floods and wildfires, without delays linked to international data-sharing restrictions.
The minister also highlighted the project's capacity-building component, saying 14 Namibians have been receiving training to operate the station, with some already managing the facility and receiving satellite data.
Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping said the project demonstrates China's commitment to supporting Africa's scientific and technological advancement.
"The satellite ground data receiving station is the first high-technology development assistance project undertaken by China in Namibia," Zhao said. "It vividly demonstrates China's strong commitment to supporting African countries in advancing science and technology development."
He said the completion of the project has provided Namibia with the foundational capability to receive and process remote-sensing satellite data, adding that a second phase will soon be implemented in close cooperation with Namibian partners.
Zhao emphasized that the station will be fully owned and operated by Namibia, noting that Chinese experts have trained local technicians for independent operation and will continue to provide technical support.
