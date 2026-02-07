Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 Discussing Egyptian History, Part I
Hello everyone. Welcome to another edition of 1+1, your place for inconvenient truth telling and myth busting.
To watch the recording of this episode just go to the following link: 1+1 E362 Youri & Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan African Newswire & Black Agenda Report on Egypt Part 1 of 2
We continue our journey across the African continent. We are still in North Africa covering the history and current affairs of Egypt, from Ancient Egypt to British colonialism.
Our historical guide and tour guide is Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire and a Black Agenda Report regular contributor. Abayomi Azikiwe is a journalist, historian, longtime Pan-Africanist Leftist and longtime leftist/anti-imperialist activist.
We explore Ancient Egypt by asking: who was behind the defacing of the Sphinx and were there racist reasons behind it? We review Egypt under the Ancient Greeks and Macedonian Empire under Alexander the Great. Egypt under Ancient Roman Republic Empire. Also, what was Cleopatra's socioeconomic legacy and foreign policy with regards to her diplomatic and romantic relations with Julius Caesar and later Marc Antony? What was Egypt's place in the Holy Roman Empire and how did Egypt fare during the Middle Ages, the Renaissance and Age of Enlightenment? How was Egypt under the Ottoman Empire, how did it become a British colony and what were the conditions of the Egyptian vast working class under British colonialism? We explore all of that, Cleopatra's real or highly disputed racial identity, the oldest Christian societies in Egypt, Egypt as a proxy for British colonialism in the former Sudan as well as early and the oldest Christian societies in Ethiopia. Was Islam exported to Egypt?
We push back in the spirit of the late Palestinian American Post-Colonial Academic and author Edward Said against some of the "racist/Orientalism" of the West regarding Persian and Ottoman Rule in Egypt and elsewhere.
We look at how the achievements of Egypt and Black people contributions are heavily suppressed in Western discourse and studies. In addition, we examine how the pillars of Western civilization namely that of Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome were where horrific practices occurred in that they had slavery, institutional misogyny/patriarchy, institutional pederasty, and other forms of cruel economic exploitation as well as torture and other human rights abuses.
All of this and tons more on this special episode of 1+1 looking at the history and current affairs of Egypt Part one of two.
Next week we look at Egypt and how it became independent of British colonial rule, the rise of Anti-Colonial and Egyptian Leftism with Gamal Abdul Nasser and Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood and extreme radical right leaning Sunni movement, the hard shift to neoliberalism/neocolonialism of Anwar Sadat and Hosni Mubarak, the brief period of Mohamed Morsi, and the rise of the Egypt's far-right secular neoliberal military junta of General Sisi and the fake democracy that continues under him.
All of that next week as well as looking at Egypt's foreign policy during the Cold War, the 90s, and presently.
