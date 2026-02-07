Three African Countries Accept UK Migrant Returns After Pressure
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Feb 2026 13:15
London says thousands may now be eligible for removal after Angola, Namibia and the DRC agreed to cooperate, as the government signals a broader shift in migration enforcement.
Three African countries have agreed to accept the return of foreign offenders and undocumented migrants from the UK after London threatened to impose visa penalties, the Home Office said.
Namibia and Angola agreed to cooperate on removals roughly a month after the warning was issued by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has now also committed to accepting returns.
“My message is clear: if foreign governments refuse to accept the return of their citizens, then they will face consequences,” Mahmood said following the agreements.
Visa leverage
The UK government had previously warned that visa access for nationals of Angola, Namibia, and the DRC could be restricted if cooperation on removals did not improve.
The Home Office said deportations had been repeatedly delayed by what it described as obstructive practices, including failures to process paperwork and requirements for individuals to sign their own travel documents, effectively giving them veto power over their removal.
Officials characterised the returns processes in the three countries as “unacceptably poor and obstructive”.
Asylum policy shift
Mahmood first outlined the use of visa penalties as a tool of migration enforcement in November, as part of broader changes to the UK asylum system.
Proposed measures include an “emergency brake” on visas for countries with high numbers of asylum claims, which would remain in place until those governments agree to take back citizens living in the UK illegally.
Following the latest agreements, Mahmood said: “Illegal migrants and dangerous criminals will now be removed and deported back to Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”
“I will do what it takes to secure order and control of our borders,” she added.
Thousands eligible for removal
The government estimates that more than 3,000 people from the three countries could now be eligible for removal or deportation as a result of the new cooperation.
Mahmood has signalled that countries refusing to engage with UK return policies should not expect normal visa relations to continue.
According to government sources, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Somalia, and Gabon are among the countries currently resistant to returns agreements, with sanctions or visa restrictions potentially under consideration.
