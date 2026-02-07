African Union Says M23 DR Congo Airport Attack May Be 'Terrorism'
AFP
6 February 2026 | 4:28
The M23 claimed responsibility for the attack last weekend on the airport in eastern DRC, which is also used by government forces.
A general view of the logo and the flags of the member states of the African Union at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa on 15 February 2024. Picture: AFP
ADDIS ABABA - The African Union said Friday that a drone attack this week by the M23 armed group on a civilian airport in DR Congo may constitute an "act of terrorism".
The Rwanda-backed M23 claimed responsibility for the attack last weekend on the airport in Kisangani in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which is also used by government forces.
The African Union said the "attack, directed against an airport infrastructure located in a major urban centre and gravely endangering civilian populations, constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law", in a statement on X.
"This attack may amount to an act of terrorism," it added.
The attack marked an escalation in the conflict in eastern DRC, where the M23 has seized large swathes of territory since early 2025.
The group has not previously carried out strikes so far from the territory under its control.
It said it had destroyed "the military drone command centre installed at Kisangani airport".
The United Nations said this week it will soon send a mission to the volatile region to help enforce a ceasefire.
Qatar has been mediating between the Congolese government and the M23 for several months, and a commitment towards a ceasefire was signed in July.
In a parallel effort, the DRC and Rwanda formalised a US-brokered peace deal in December in Washington.
No comments:
Post a Comment