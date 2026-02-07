South Africa Releases First Locally Produced FMD Vaccine in 20 Years
JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- South Africa has released its first locally produced vaccine for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in nearly two decades, the country's Department of Agriculture said Friday.
At a press briefing, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen, together with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), the vaccine developer and producer, announced the release of an initial batch of 12,900 vaccine doses, with production expected to rise to 20,000 doses per week by March.
The ARC said plans are being prepared to distribute the vaccine to herds across the country.
According to a statement from the department, the milestone marks a shift from a largely reactive response to a more proactive, science-led campaign against the disease, to help South Africa regain its FMD-free status from the World Organization for Animal Health.
"This will strengthen our frontline defense against foot-and-mouth disease," Steenhuisen said, noting that the country's long-term goal is to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for the FMD vaccine.
The FMD primarily affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats. In most cases, the symptoms include fever, painful sores in the mouth, and a rash with blisters on the hands, feet, and buttocks.
