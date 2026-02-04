Algeria Opens First Heavy-haul Desert railway built with China
By Al Mayadeen English
3 Feb 2026 12:10
Algeria inaugurates its first heavy-haul desert railway in the Sahara, built with China Railway Construction Corporation, boosting connectivity and economic growth in the region.
Algeria has officially launched its first heavy-haul desert railway, marking a major milestone in national transport infrastructure and strengthening connectivity in the country’s southwestern regions.
The 950-kilometer Algeria desert railway, known as the Western Mining Railway, was inaugurated by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a ceremony in Bechar Province. The project is the largest infrastructure venture to date by a Chinese firm in Algeria, with 575 kilometers built jointly by China Railway Construction Corporation and Algerian state-owned companies.
Tebboune highlights record construction speed
President Tebboune highlighted the unprecedented construction speed made possible through cooperation with Chinese enterprises.
Built under severe conditions in the Sahara Desert, where temperatures exceeded 50°C and access to water, fuel, and communications was limited, the project demonstrates the resilience and technical strength of both nations.
Over the past two years, more than 8,000 Chinese and Algerian workers collaborated to complete the railway in just 24 months, setting multiple records despite the challenging desert environment.
Chinese engineering proves crucial in harsh climate
A project supervisor praised Chinese technology used in the railway’s construction. "The Chinese CPG500 track-laying machine completely exceeded my expectations," he said. "Even in desert conditions with temperatures reaching 55 degrees Celsius, frequent sandstorms and sharp day-night temperature differences, it can still operate stably. This level of reliability is especially valuable in desert construction."
Chinese teams also introduced advanced surveying tools, including 3D laser scanners and navigation systems, capable of real-time correction of deviations caused by heat and sand. This enabled the precise execution of design plans and the dynamic control of construction accuracy.
These innovations contributed to a record-setting pace, with workers laying and welding 4.5 kilometers of rails and prefabricating 5,200 sleepers in a single day.
As part of the broader infrastructure in Africa, the Algerian desert railway is expected to significantly enhance regional transport. It will support the movement of up to 50 million tonnes of iron ore annually while also serving passengers, offering new convenience to residents along the route, and promoting Algeria's economic development.
