Gunmen Massacre 162 in Kwara in One of Nigeria's Deadliest Attacks
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Feb 2026 17:04
Gunmen have killed at least 162 people in Woro village, Kwara state, in one of Nigeria's worst massacres in recent months.
At least 162 people have been killed by gunmen in a brutal attack on Woro village in Kwara state, western Nigeria, according to the Red Cross. The massacre is among the deadliest in recent months in a country grappling with overlapping security crises.
The updated death toll was announced by Babaomo Ayodeji, the state secretary of the Red Cross in Kwara, who confirmed that searches for more bodies are ongoing. The initial toll had stood at 67, later revised as more victims were discovered.
Government accuses ‘terrorist cells’
The attack, which took place around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, was confirmed by local police and the state government, although no official casualty figures were released. The state government blamed the killings on terrorist cells, citing it as retaliation for increased counterterrorism campaigns in the region.
According to Sa’idu Baba Ahmed, a local lawmaker in the Kaiama area, the gunmen set fire to homes, shops, and even the king’s palace. The whereabouts of the village’s traditional ruler remain unknown.
“Many others escaped into the bush with gunshots,” said Ahmed, adding that more bodies may still be found.
Military campaigns intensify
Nigeria’s military has intensified operations across multiple regions against both armed bandits and jihadist factions, claiming significant successes in recent weeks.
On January 30, the army stated it had neutralized 150 bandits and destroyed terrorist hideouts in remote camps across Kwara state. “Troops also stormed remote camps hitherto inaccessible to security forces,” the army said, noting the destruction of logistics hubs vital to the groups’ operations.
In response to rising insecurity, Kwara state authorities had imposed curfews and temporarily closed schools. Schools were ordered to reopen just one day before the Woro attack.
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has faced increasing scrutiny over its security situation. Armed gangs, locally referred to as bandits, are known to conduct raids, loot villages, and kidnap civilians for ransom, while jihadist groups remain active in the north-east and north-west. Intercommunal violence also frequently erupts in central states.
Nigeria rejects genocide allegations
Amid the violence, international concern has grown. Last year, US President Donald Trump alleged a "genocide" against Christians in Nigeria, a claim rejected by the Nigerian government and independent analysts, who assert that both Muslims and Christians fall victim to these attacks, often without distinction.
While Nigeria vehemently rejects all allegations of a Christian genocide, it has asked the United States for help in eliminating terrorist cells across the country. On Tuesday, the US deployed a small team of military officers to Nigeria, as confirmed by General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, the head of US Africa Command.
Anderson explained that the deployment followed his meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in Rome late last year.
“That has led to increased collaboration between our nations, to include a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States in order to augment what Nigeria has been doing for several years,” Anderson said.
The timeline of the team’s arrival in Nigeria has not been disclosed.
No comments:
Post a Comment