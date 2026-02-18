Disease Outbreaks Surge in Sudan’s Capital as War Ruins Health System
18 February 2026
A cholera patient lies on the ground outside Al-Nao Hospital in Omdurman, Photo Sudan Tribune
February 17, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Epidemics and childhood diseases are surging across Sudan’s Khartoum state, local health authorities said on Tuesday, as nearly three years of conflict have devastated the nation’s healthcare system.
The war, which began in April 2023, has caused acute shortages of medicines, destroyed medical infrastructure, and suspended basic services across many states, deteriorating the country’s health situation.
A recent epidemiological report recorded 10,361 malaria cases and 467 cases of dengue fever in the sixth week of 2026 alone, the state’s Emergency Operations Centre said. Fifty-two cases of scabies were also identified in the Karari and East Nile localities.
Authorities also reported a rise in childhood diseases, including measles. The Immunization Administration said systemic militia looting and vandalism of health centres had damaged vaccine cold chains, causing critical shortages.
Mohamed Tijani, Khartoum’s director of emergencies, said the ministry would increase rapid response efforts during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, including training staff to detect meningitis.
The ministry called for international support to secure supplies, particularly malaria medicine. It also urged residents to help break mosquito breeding cycles by draining stagnant water weekly.
No comments:
Post a Comment