Sudanese Groups, UN Condemn Deadly Drone Strikes in Kordofan
19 February 2026
A crater caused by an air strike is seen in the Abu Zabad area of West Kordofan, Sudan, July 2025.
February 18, 2026 (AL-FULA) – Political forces and rights groups on Wednesday condemned an escalation in drone strikes across the Kordofan and Blue Nile regions that have killed dozens of civilians, including women and children.
The attacks have triggered a wave of accusations against the Sudanese army, which is battling for control of these key territories.
The Emergency Lawyers group said in a statement that a drone bombed a water well on Wednesday afternoon in the Um Rasum area of Al-Sunut locality in West Kordofan.
The group described the location as entirely devoid of any military presence, labelling the strike a brutal and deliberate attack on innocent civilians.
The entire state of West Kordofan is currently under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Vast areas of the state have been subjected to frequent aerial attacks by Sudanese army drones.
The statement noted that the attack on Um Rasum resulted in a massacre of women and children who were fetching drinking water.
Several others sustained varying injuries in the strike, which also disabled a vital water source serving 17 villages.
The destruction of the well has exacerbated the suffering of thousands of residents, leaving their lives directly threatened.
The rights group asserted that the systematic escalation of drone attacks by the warring parties represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
It called for an immediate truce during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure civilians have access to water and basic necessities.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed grave concern on Wednesday regarding reports that more than 50 civilians were killed across four Sudanese states this week.
Türk said the killings serve as a fresh reminder of the devastating consequences for civilians resulting from the increased use of drones in the Sudan war.
He added that the strikes follow a recurring pattern of attacks on civilian infrastructure, including markets, health facilities, and schools.
The UN official urged all parties to stop the constant attacks on civilian objects and to refrain from the military use of such facilities.
The Civil Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces (Somoud) also condemned the continued attacks, particularly in the Kordofan states.
The alliance noted that the village of Um Rasum, near the town of Abu Zabad, was hit today by an army drone targeting a civilian gathering at a water source.
According to Somoud, the Al-Sunut area in West Kordofan witnessed a similar attack earlier this week targeting a shelter for displaced persons from South Kordofan.
That incident, which killed more than 28 civilians and wounded dozens, has also been blamed on the Sudanese army.
The alliance further reported that a drone strike hit a market in the Al-Safia area of Sodari locality in North Kordofan during a busy shopping day.
That attack killed more than 20 citizens and wounded over 40 others, all of whom were identified as civilians.
Shelling also reached the Adre border crossing with Chad, which is under RSF control.
Attacks there continued for two days, destroying parts of the crossing and disrupting the flow of humanitarian aid.
In a separate development, Somoud reported a drone strike on a hospital in the Al-Mazmoum area of Sennar state. The alliance noted that civilian casualties were reported in that incident, with accusations directed at the RSF.
Meanwhile, the cities and rural areas of Kadugli, Dilling, and Al-Rahad continue to face persistent attacks by the RSF, causing significant loss of life and property.
The Unionist Alliance separately accused the Sudanese army of being behind the bombing of the Um Rasum area.
The group stated that targeting a water source represents a serious crime and reflects a disturbing pattern of escalating military operations.
The alliance emphasized that protecting civilians is a legal obligation and called for the opening of safe corridors for humanitarian aid.
The Rapid Support Forces also denounced the attack, which they claimed was carried out by an army drone on a town in West Kordofan.
An RSF spokesperson said the international community should take note of the systematic nature of these “forgotten crimes.”
The spokesperson described the strikes as full-fledged war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law.
