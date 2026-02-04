Eight Killed in Drone Strike on Sudan Health Centre After Army Breaks Kadugli Siege
3 February 2026
Major General Faisal Mukhtar al-Sair, commander of the 14th Infantry Division in Kadugli poses with troops as they broke siege of the city on Feb 3, 2026
February 3, 2026 (KADUGLI) – At least eight civilians, including women and children, were killed and 11 others injured when a drone strike hit a health centre in Kadugli, South Kordofan state, doctors said on Tuesday.
The strike occurred hours after Sudan’s army entered the city, ending a siege that had lasted more than two and a half years and triggered famine conditions. About 80% of the city’s population has been displaced, fleeing hunger and persistent drone and artillery attacks.
Drones attacked multiple areas across Kadugli shortly after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) were driven from the Kadugli-Dilling highway following their defeat, according to witnesses. The attacks coincided with public celebrations marking the end of the siege.
The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that an RSF drone targeted the Al-Shartai health centre in the Hajar al-Nour neighbourhood, killing five children and three women, and wounding 11 people. The strike also caused significant damage to the facility.
Another drone simultaneously struck the Kulba neighbourhood, though no casualties were reported there.
The network said targeting health facilities violates international humanitarian law and held the RSF fully responsible. It demanded an immediate halt to attacks on medical facilities and called on the international community to pressure RSF leadership to end the violations and allow unimpeded delivery of medical supplies.
The army’s arrival in Kadugli followed the lifting of the siege on Dilling last week, after it reclaimed control of the Habila locality and several villages in Al-Quz locality.
Since the start of this week, the army has conducted a large-scale military operation to reach Kadugli. Intense battles against SPLM-N and RSF fighters along the Kadugli-Dilling highway enabled the military to secure the towns of Al-Samasim and Al-Kargal.
No comments:
Post a Comment