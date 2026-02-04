US Advisor Says Quad Reaches Peace Deal for Sudan
4 February 2026
U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda, April 8, 2025. AFP photo
February 3, 2026 (WASHINGTON) – Massad Boulos, the U.S. presidential advisor on African affairs, said on Tuesday the Quad has reached a peace document for Sudan that is acceptable to both parties to the conflict, and announced a goal to raise $1.5 billion to support the war-torn country.
Boulos’s remarks confirm a report published by the Sudan Tribune on Monday stating that the U.S. Peace Council has developed a plan to end the conflict by next March. This plan includes a humanitarian truce and addresses military and security reform with support from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.
Speaking at a humanitarian aid conference at the President Donald Trump Peace Institute in Washington, Boulos said the final text of Sudan’s peace agreement has been reached with the Quad.
Boulos reported the existence of a document acceptable to both sides of the conflict that should lead to a humanitarian truce. He added that the United Nations has established a mechanism for the withdrawal of fighters from certain areas to allow for the flow of aid.
The peace agreement, which aims to achieve a humanitarian truce and open safe corridors for relief, will be submitted to the U.N. Security Council once it is ratified by the Quad, he said.
Sudan has consistently rejected the UAE’s presence in the Quad, accusing it of providing ongoing support to the Rapid Support Forces.
The Quad, composed of the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, proposed a roadmap on Sept. 12 to end the conflict. This roadmap included a humanitarian truce followed by a ceasefire and the start of a political process.
Boulos said he expects to mobilize $1.5 billion at the humanitarian aid conference in the United States, including an additional $200 million from Washington.
During the conference, the UAE committed $500 million to a U.N. fund providing humanitarian aid to Sudan, while other donor countries made no pledges.
In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Boulos stated that the Sudan Humanitarian Fund conference was successful by all measures, noting the high level of attendance, participating countries, and pledges.
He added that the final draft of the Sudan solution is being finalised, beginning with the truce, and that there are plans for military withdrawals from some Sudanese cities for humanitarian purposes.
Boulos called on both sides of the conflict to accept the U.N. initiatives and the Quad’s ideas, noting that both parties have tentatively accepted the U.N. mechanism.
He said that while officials had hoped for faster progress, the military situation had deteriorated. This led President Trump to step in personally, which Boulos said provided significant momentum toward reaching a result.
No comments:
Post a Comment