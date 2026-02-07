Ethio-Kenya Joint Defense Committee (JDC) Meeting Concludes
Addis Ababa, February 5, 2026 (ENA)—The First Ethio-Kenya Joint Defense Committee (JDC) meeting held at the Defense Headquarters in Nairobi has successfully concluded, according to the Ethiopian Defense Force.
The meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral defense cooperation, enhancing regional security coordination, and advancing strategic military engagement between the two countries.
Ethiopian Delegation Head and Director-General of Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation at the Defense Force, Major General Teshome Gemechu, commended the strong ties of Ethiopian and Kenyan defense forces, which is pivotal in ensuring regional peace and stability.
He affirmed that the Ethio-Kenya Defense forces bilateral relations, is based on trust, respect and mutual benefit; noting that the two sides have played a significant role in ensuring regional peace and security in a collaborative manner beyond safeguarding their own interests.
The agendas tabled during the meeting were instrumental in transforming cooperation into a more advanced level, Major General Teshome said, adding that the meeting also highlighted the need for advancing on a strong stance regarding the collective participation that the current situation in the region requires.
He also stressed the need for continuation of such encouraging endeavors without being distracted by elements who do not appreciate the strong bilateral cooperation and effectiveness, reaffirming the commitment of the Ethiopian Defense Force to fulfill its role responsibly, diligently, and effectively.
Assistant Chief of Defense Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training (ACDF OPD&T), Major General Frederick Leuria, said for his part that the two countries’ strong relations in trade, investment and energy sectors alongside having strong people-to-people ties have been in place for centuries.
He also emphasized the instrumental role of the meeting in ensuring the mutual benefit of the countries by strengthening cooperation in peace and security areas.
The meeting was a follow up of the signing of a Defense Cooperation Agreement last year, which established a structured framework for coordinating, managing, and deepening defense relations between Kenya and Ethiopia in pursuit of regional peace, stability, and collective security.
