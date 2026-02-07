ENDC Driving Shift Toward Dialogue Based Political Culture
Addis Ababa, February 6, 2026 (ENA)—The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) is playing a decisive role in reshaping the country’s political culture by promoting dialogue, inclusion and reconciliation, Democracy Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson at the House of Peoples’ Representatives Ewnetu Alene said.
The Commission presented its overall performance and upcoming activities to the Democracy Affairs Standing Committee where lawmakers reviewed progress made so far in advancing the national dialogue process.
Addressing the session, Ewnetu commended the Commission for what he described as groundbreaking efforts to move Ethiopia away from confrontational politics toward constructive engagement.
ENDC has emerged as a vital agent of change in a country long affected by political tensions, he added.
“The work of the Commission marks a clear break from decades of divisive political practices and helps lay the foundation for a culture rooted in dialogue and reconciliation,” he stated.
Ewnetu further stressed that the national dialogue process is a key pathway toward a more unified and democratic Ethiopia, urging the Commission to conclude its remaining tasks within the planned timeframe.
He also called on groups yet to participate, particularly stakeholders in the Tigray region, to join the process and make use of what he termed a golden opportunity.
For his part, ENDC Chief Commissioner Mesfin Araya said the agenda gathering and identification process has been completed in 11 regional states and two city administrations, reaching 93 percent overall participation.
He noted that the process remains pending in the Tigray region and in four districts of the Amhara region.
Mesfin emphasized that the dialogue process has been inclusive, engaging diverse segments of society to ensure broad representation at the forthcoming national dialogue conference.
He further disclosed that the Commission has selected 170 dialogue facilitators to lead the conference, scheduled for the coming months, while continuing outreach efforts to remaining groups and stakeholders in the Tigray region.
