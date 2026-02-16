'Israel' Targets Another Vehicle in South Lebanon, Kills One Civilian
By Al Mayadeen English
Today 22:26
The Israeli occupation targets a vehicle in Tallouseh, South Lebanon, killing one civilian, as violations continue.
A Lebanese citizen was martyred on Monday after an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the town of Tallousah, in the Marjayoun district. The attack marks the second such incident in southern Lebanon within less than twelve hours.
Earlier in the morning, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that the Israeli occupation targeted a car in the town of Hanin with a drone strike.
Our correspondent confirmed that one martyr was killed in the attack, while several injuries were also reported. The strike further caused material damage to nearby property, with a residential home sustaining damage and a van seen engulfed in flames at the scene.
The attack comes amid ongoing Israeli violations targeting different areas in Lebanon, particularly southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, despite the Declaration of Cessation of Hostilities issued on November 27, 2024, under US and French presidential auspices, as well as United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 adopted in 2006.
Majdal Anjar airstrike
An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle on Sunday night near the Lebanon-Syria border between the Masnaa crossing and Jdeidet Yabous, leaving four casualties, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency correspondent in Zahle.
Four powerful explosions were heard in nearby villages following the attack, with echoes of the blasts reported across the surrounding area.
Lebanese Civil Defense teams managed to extinguish the fire inside the targeted vehicle located between the Syrian and Lebanese borders. Rescue crews later recovered the bodies of four people from inside the car.
The incident marks a new escalation along the Lebanon-Syria border area, amid ongoing Israeli strikes targeting positions and vehicles in frontier regions.
