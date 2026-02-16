Hezbollah Patient, But Current Situation Cannot Persist: Sheikh Qassem
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem says Lebanon implemented the ceasefire agreement while “Israel” did not, stressing resistance and sovereignty.
Hezbollah is steadfast and remains committed to continuing the path of its martyred leaders, Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared on Monday during a speech on the anniversary of the Resistance leaders' martyrdom.
“Our struggle is ongoing and stable, and we will continue the path of the martyred leaders who were followed by others,” he said, adding that the responsibility of resistance in Lebanon is shared by the state, the army, and the people.
“The resistance, in our understanding, is national, pan-Arab, Islamic, and humanitarian. These elements cannot be separated from one another,” Sheikh Naim stressed.
He emphasized that Lebanon is confronting an enemy “that seeks to exterminate people, destroy stones, life, and strength, and we must remain steadfast in the face of that.”
The so-called 'ceasefire' and disarmament plots
Discussing the ceasefire agreement, which came into force on November 27, 2024, and has been continuously violated by the Israeli occupation, Sheikh Qassem reiterated that Lebanon has upheld and respected the provisions of the agreement, while the Israeli occupation has not. This comes at a time of ceaseless violations, targeting infrastructure, civilians, and airspace breaches, including surveillance.
At the same time, the Lebanese government has focused on disarming the Islamic Resistance, which Sheikh Naim warned was a "grave mistake" that serves the enemy's agenda.
“What is this assistance that makes our country an easy prey for Israel and leads to the imposition of foreign tutelage over us for the interests of major powers?” he asked, reasserting, “We want to ensure that Lebanon is sovereign, independent, and the sole decision maker when it comes to its internal affairs. Otherwise, Lebanon will be on the path toward vanishing.”
On war and defense
Assuring Lebanon that Hezbollah does not seek war, Sheikh Naim stressed that the Resistance remains prepared and ready to defend the nation against any hostility. “We do not want war, nor do we seek it, but we will not surrender, and we are ready to defend. There is a great difference between defense and the initiation of a war,” he said.
He further noted, “We have what enables us to defend, and they know that the outcome of any war is not guaranteed.”
Sheikh Naim also reminded the government of its duties to its country and liberating its lands, saying, "If it is surrender you are after, amend the constitution, for the constitution says to take every action possible to achieve the liberation of all Lebanese territories." Additionally, he highlighted that the state's constant concessions have played a role in propagating the Israeli enemy's ambitions.
“Announce that you have fulfilled your duties and that you have nothing left to give, and stop every move under the banner of limiting weapons,” he urged.
Hezbollah prioritizes national unity
Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed that Hezbollah supports national unity, full sovereignty, and liberation, and opposes "all forms of sedition and is in favor of a national security strategy."
He also divulged the reasons Hezbollah remains patient in the face of the ongoing aggression, clarifying, "First, because the state bears responsibility and must fulfill its duties. Second, in care for our society and our country at this stage."
However, he warned that the current situation cannot persist indefinitely. “This situation cannot continue as is. As for when, how, and what developments may change this reality, we will allow the facts to tell the story.”
He also stressed that regional dynamics are interconnected and that any solution or complication elsewhere “is reflected in one way or another on Lebanon.”
On Occupied Palestine
Regarding occupied Palestine, Sheikh Qassem stated that “Israel” is “an expansionist entity that wants Palestine and the entire region without exception.”
“Do not underestimate what the occupation is doing in Gaza and its formal and gradual annexation of the West Bank. America is the one managing that,” he warned.
