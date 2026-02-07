National Dialogue Commission Marks Major Progress in Agenda Collection
Addis Ababa, February 6, 2026 (ENA)—The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has reached a significant milestone by completing the collection and identification of key agendas for the upcoming national dialogue process.
In an exclusive interview with ENA, ENDC spokesperson Tibebu Tadesse emphasized the Commission’s dedication to addressing ideological divisions and longstanding grievances through peaceful, dialogue-based engagement.
“These initiatives are vital for fostering national consensus and fortifying the foundations of a robust state,” he added.
The Commission has prioritized inclusivity, ensuring every sector of society has a voice, Tibebu noted, adding that the agenda gathering was conducted extensively across the federal government, all regional states, the two city administrations, and notably among the Ethiopian diaspora.
Beyond compiling diverse viewpoints, the Commission has progressed in shaping core themes and selecting participants for the main dialogue sessions.
Tibebu further pointed out that the platforms established so far encourage transparency and allow participants to share their views openly.
According to him, this historic process presents a critical opportunity to address the root causes of national divisions and work toward a more unified future for Ethiopia.
