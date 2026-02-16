Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Does Not Seek War, But Will Never Surrender
Monday, 16 February 2026 6:57 PM
Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivers a televised speech broadcast from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on February 16, 2026.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem says the Lebanese resistance movement does not seek war, but stands fully prepared to defend Lebanon and deliver a decisive response to any act of aggression by its enemies.
“We in Hezbollah do not want war and are not seeking it; but we won't surrender and we're ready to defend,” Sheikh Qassem said as he delivered a televised speech broadcast from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Monday.
“There is a big difference between confronting aggression and initiating a war. We are ready to defend. We will not yield to threats.”
The Hezbollah chief said the enemies will not succeed in the face of a determined resistance group, besides the great and steadfast Lebanese nation.
“They may inflict pain on us, but we too can inflict pain on them. Do not underestimate defense when the time comes.”
Sheikh Qassem said the fundamental principle is to defend the Lebanese soil, as defending the homeland is everyone's responsibility.
The Hezbollah leader said the movement supports Lebanon’s national unity, full sovereignty as well as liberation, and opposes all forms of sedition.
“We support empowering the Lebanese Army to protect and achieve sovereignty, along with a national security strategy and leveraging the strength of the resistance,” Sheikh Qassem stated.
Hezbollah’s secretary-general says the Lebanese resistance movement has frustrated the enemy’s objective to destroy the group, despite losses in a recent confrontation.
“We are the ones who should be asking you why you are not defending it, why you are not criticizing the aggression, why you are not standing firmly with those who are resisting.”
The Hezbollah chief placed full responsibility on the Lebanese government for the ongoing Israeli attacks, saying the ruling authorities must be held accountable because they signed the ceasefire agreement with the Tel Aviv regime.
He sharply criticized the government for committing a “grave mistake” by focusing on disarmament instead of confronting the Israeli aggression, saying the issue serves the goals of Israel.
“The current situation cannot continue indefinitely. As for when, how, and what developments will change this reality, we will let the facts tell the story,” Sheikh Qassem said.
He underscored that the Beirut government shares the responsibility of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Army and the nation, saying occupation anywhere requires the presence of resistance.
Sheikh Qassem described Hezbollah as a “national, pan-Arab, Islamic and humanitarian resistance movement” that cannot be divided.
“We are not in favor of gratuitous concessions, nor are we in favor of implementing the orders of the American, international, and Arab tutelage, nor are we in favor of fulfilling Israel's aggressive demands.”
He said the government, through its performance, is somehow responsible for the Israeli greed due to the continuous concessions.
“If you want to surrender, amend the constitution, because the constitution's essence is confrontation and defense for the sake of liberation,” Sheikh Qassem said as he addressed the Lebanese government.
Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah chief urged the entire Lebanese nation not to overlook Israel's atrocities in Gaza or its attempts to annex the West Bank, saying the United States is fully complicit in all these plots.
“Israel is an expansionist entity that wants to occupy the entire Palestine and the whole region. We are facing an enemy that wants to annihilate humans and destroy structures.”
The Hezbollah chief said that while Lebanon has implemented the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, Israel has not honored any of its commitments.
