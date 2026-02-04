Somaliland Eyes Trade Deal with 'Israel,' Offers Minerals
By Al Mayadeen English
3 Feb 2026 23:44
Self-proclaimed Somaliland expects a trade deal with "Israel" following December's recognition, President Abdullahi told Reuters, offering mineral access, including lithium reserves, in exchange for technology despite regional opposition.
Self-proclaimed Somaliland anticipates finalizing a trade agreement with the Israeli regime following the country's only recognition in late December 2025 by the regime, according to Reuters.
Somaliland's so-called President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi disclosed that while no bilateral economic deal has been concluded yet, authorities expect to sign "a partnership agreement" in the near future.
Speaking to Reuters from Dubai during the World Government Summit, Abdullahi emphasized the self-declared republic's willingness to leverage its natural resources. "Somaliland is a very rich country in resources, minerals, oil, gas, marine, in agriculture, energy, and other sectors," he stated.
"We have meat, we have fish, we have minerals, and they [Israel] need them. So trade can start from these main sectors," he told Reuters, adding optimistically: "The sky is the limit."
Abdullahi acknowledged that commercial relations remain in preliminary stages. "At the moment, there is no trade, and there is no investment from Israel. But we are hoping 100% (for) their investment, their trade, and hopefully we will engage with the business people and the government of Israel soon," he explained.
Abdullahi particularly highlighted Somaliland's substantial lithium reserves, essential for battery production and electric vehicles. In 2024, Saudi Arabia's Kilomass mining company secured exploration rights for lithium and other critical minerals in the region.
In exchange for resource access, Somaliland seeks the Israeli regime's technological expertise.
Netanyahu's recognition move
"Israel" became the first state to formally recognize Somaliland, a status the territory has pursued for over three decades despite lacking international acknowledgment. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for immediate cooperation spanning agriculture, health, technology, and economic sectors.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Somaliland a month prior to Abdullahi's Reuters interview, and the Somaliland president has accepted Netanyahu's invitation to visit the entity, but no date has been confirmed.
Abdullahi expressed his optimism that other nations would come to recognize Somaliland, including the United Arab Emirates and the United States.
He revealed having a productive working relationship with Washington and believes President Donald Trump will "someday" recognize Somaliland, having pitched investment opportunities at a Davos dinner attended by Trump's son Eric in January.
While Abdullahi expressed hope for future military cooperation with the Israeli regime, he clarified that establishing Israeli military bases has not been part of any discussions.
Existing international partnerships
Beyond "Israel," Somaliland maintains relationships with other regional powers. The UAE's DP World has made significant investments in Berbera port, positioning the facility as a strategic Red Sea commercial hub.
Abdullahi indicated that while the UAE "has not decided officially yet," he expects Emirati recognition alongside potential Saudi investment in Somaliland's infrastructure and resource sectors.
The Israeli decision to recognize Somaliland has drawn criticism from China, Turkey, Egypt, and the African Union, all of which maintain that Somaliland's status cannot be altered without Somalia's consent. Regional organizations, including the Arab League, have condemned the recognition as destabilizing and a dangerous precedent for territorial disputes across Africa and the Arab world.
