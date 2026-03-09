AEOI Chief: No Disruption in Supply of Radiopharmaceuticals Despite US-Israeli Aggression
Monday, 09 March 2026 1:28 PM
Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami (Photo by IRNA)
The chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says production and distribution of Iranian radiopharmaceuticals continue uninterruptedly despite the US-Israeli military aggression against the country.
Mohammad Eslami said on Monday that the Iranian nuclear program is advancing without any interruptions as the know-how is entirely homegrown and belongs to all Iranians.
"We have made appropriate planning in the field of providing services to the people," he stated, emphasizing that the raw materials required for the processes have been stored in sufficient quantities.
The Iranian nuclear chief further noted that alternative routes have also been arranged so that the production of pharmaceuticals does not cease, and the treatment process of patients does not stop.
The United States and Israel launched a large-scale and unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and high-ranking military commanders, even as Tehran was in the midst of nuclear negotiations with Washington.
Within the framework of their legitimate self-defense response, Iran's Armed Forces immediately launched forceful missile and drone strikes against US interests in the region and Israeli assets in the occupied territories.
Following the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who led Iran for 37 years since the 1989 demise of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, the Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the third Leader of the Islamic Revolution.
No comments:
Post a Comment