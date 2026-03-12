Global Responses to the US-Israeli War Against Iran and Lebanon
Mass demonstrations have occurred internationally while other imperialist states have expressed reluctance and even rejection of becoming embroiled in the genocidal onslaught in West Asia due to the economic shocks and security concerns
By Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Thursday March 12, 2026
Geostrategic Review
A United Nations Security Council resolution (2817) condemning Iran for its attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states since the beginning of the United States and Israeli war against the Islamic Republic was presented by the Kingdom of Bahrain.
This resolution passed in a 13-0 vote with the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China having abstained.
The UNSC resolution encapsulates the contradictions prevailing within the international community surrounding the role of the U.S. and the State of Israel and the failure to reign in these governments which have historically acted with impunity. Since February 28, Tel Aviv and Washington have killed several thousand people in Iran and Lebanon, yet the UNSC has done absolutely nothing to condemn the imperialists and zionists and sanction them for initiating these aggressions which have displaced hundreds of thousands in Lebanon and Iran.
After the passage of the UNSC resolution condemning Iran for its strikes against imperialist bases and economic structures in the Persian Gulf Arab Monarchies propped up by the U.S., the same council rejected a comprehensive resolution calling for a cessation of hostilities throughout the region. These actions by the UNSC did not halt the military operations of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which continued to launch attacks on the occupied territories and numerous imperialist-controlled outlets in West Asia.
Xinhua News Agency said of the second vote:
“The UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to pass a draft resolution urging all parties to immediately stop their military activities and refrain from further escalation in the Middle East and beyond and condemning all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. The council rejected the draft resolution, sponsored by Russia, with four votes in favor, two against and nine abstentions. Russia, China, Pakistan and Somalia voted for the draft resolution, while the United States and Latvia voted against it.” (https://english.news.cn/20260312/34fb210428b042c59db939b59360b38c/c.html)
Consequently, the defensive operations of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its allies continue unrelentingly. Targets deep inside the Occupied Palestinian Territories have been hit in Tel Aviv, Haifa and other areas. These missile strikes are coming from both the Islamic Republic of Iran and neighboring Lebanon.
On the first day of the latest round of aggression, the U.S. launched tomahawk missiles which struck a primary school in the southern city of Minab killing approximately 175 girls and other personnel. Since February 28, spokespersons for the Trump administration and the Pentagon have not accepted responsibility for the execution of these children, teachers and administrators at the school.
In response, the Iranian authorities have strongly denounced this massacre. People throughout the international community have criticized the U.S. and Israeli actions overall due to their indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure, residential areas, businesses, schools, media outlets, oil depots and government buildings.
Although members of the Trump administration said during the first days of their war of aggression and attempted regime-change that the bombing would not take long to reach their “objectives”, as the fighting continued more Pentagon personnel have been negatively impacted. Official claims from the Pentagon said that seven soldiers have died since February 28. However, the White House stated on March 10 that 140 U.S. soldiers have been injured since the beginning of what the imperialists call “Operation Epic Fury.”
Iran has pledged to continue the war saying the fighting would not end until its own objectives were met. One leading academic in Iran said that the days of access to cheap oil while the people in the Islamic Republic were suffering, are over.
Despite going to the UNSC, the Arab Monarchies as represented by Bahrain and Qatar and the other members of their Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), have no reinforced protections to continue their collaboration with U.S. imperialism and zionism. These partners in the capitalist exploitation of their people and many others throughout the region are starting to realize that Washington, Tel Aviv and Brussels cannot guarantee their security.
Economic Impact on Energy and Financial Markets
With the emergence of a new leader to replace the martyred Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, represents the continuity of the Iranian administration. Those leaders which have emerged in the aftermath of the early days of the war when many high-ranking political and military officials were killed, are taking a hardline against U.S. imperialism and zionism.
The new Supreme Leader in an address on March 12 called for the expulsion of U.S. military forces from the Persian Gulf. Mojtaba Khamenei expressed the desire to maintain good relations with the Gulf Monarchies while he insisted that their territory should not be utilized by imperialism against the Islamic Republic.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a leading U.S. corporate media outlet that the Iranian government was not asking for a ceasefire. President Masoud Pezeshkian in a post on X gave three conditions for the ending of the war on March 11: the payment of reparations for the damage done by the U.S. and Israel; assurances that Iran will not be attacked in the future; and guarantees to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic. (https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/iran-israel-us-war-iran-outlines-3-conditions-to-end-war-with-us-israel-11203516)
IRGC soldiers have shut down the Straits of Hormuz where an estimated 20 percent of the world’s oil and other energy resources travel. Numerous vessels were hit on March 11-12 while traveling off the coast of Iraq.
The economic impact of the escalation of the war has been described by the London-based Financial Times on March 12, emphasizing:
“Oil prices jumped on Thursday after a new wave of attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf reignited fears of prolonged disruption to global supply and briefly sent Brent crude back above $100 a barrel. In a sign of the heightened volatility in energy markets, Brent crude, the international benchmark, shot up as much as 10 per cent to $101.59 before giving up some of the gains to trade up 5 per cent at $96.35. As the war entered its 13th day, two oil tankers were on fire off the coast of Basra in Iraq following suspected Iranian strikes and a container vessel was struck near Dubai’s Jebel Ali. In Bahrain, fuel tanks at an oil storage facility in Muharraq were set ablaze, with the government blaming ‘Iranian aggression’. The renewed attacks came just a day after the International Energy Agency launched a record release of its oil reserves in an attempt to ease the severe global energy shock sparked by the conflict.” (https://www.ft.com/content/524462de-174c-4f0e-a0c7-e7bfaf647867)
Trump announced that he would send naval ships to escort vessels from imperialist-allied states through the Straits of Hormuz. However, this had not materialized after nearly two weeks of the war.
Inside the U.S., there has been much trepidation over the foreign policy of the Trump administration. They were dealt a legal blow when the Supreme Court struck down his tariffs project in a 6-3 decision.
During the first week of March, statistics revealed that 92,000 jobs had been lost in the U.S. labor market. In the auto industry, the Stellantis corporation said it did not have enough money to issue profit sharing checks to its hourly employees. Overall small and medium-sized businesses are closing while the cost of living continues to rise.
Hostility Grows Against the U.S. and Israel Internationally
Even prior to the latest round of imperialist warmongering in West Asia, anger towards the U.S. and the State of Israel had risen sharply. The genocide in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 70,000 Palestinians as mass demonstrations and other forms of protests have spread globally.
The existing imperialist regional order for West Asia and North Africa is being brought into serious question. If the apartheid occupation regime in Tel Aviv along with the Pentagon and the CIA cannot guarantee the security of oil, natural gas, commercial, banking and tourist industries to extract profits, the economic and geostrategic impact could prove disastrous to the Group of 7 states.
People in the U.S. and Europe have already expressed their opposition to the unprovoked and genocidal war against Iran. The imperatives for the antiwar, anti-imperialist, peace and social justice movements operating within the western capitalist states is to not only end the war on Iran, Lebanon and Palestine, they must also remove the capacity of Washington and Wall Street to fund and coordinate these failed military operations.
No comments:
Post a Comment