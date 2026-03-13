Millions of Iranians Rally on International Quds Day Amid US-Israeli Strikes
Friday, 13 March 2026 11:32 AM
People participate in Quds Day rallies in Tehran on March 13, 2026. (Photo by Tasnim)
Millions of Iranians have poured into the streets across the country to mark International Quds Day, a significant annual event aimed at expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause and condemning US and Israeli actions in Palestine and beyond.
The event, which takes place on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is commemorated through mass rallies that saw citizens from all walks of life gathering in major cities, including Tehran, to demonstrate their unwavering support for Palestinians.
This year’s International Quds Day is particularly poignant, occurring amid the ongoing military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran.
The attacks, which have lasted for over two weeks, have claimed over 1,300 Iranian lives and left more than 10,000 injured, with a significant number of casualties being women, children, and students.
In response, Iranians have rallied in vast numbers, holding Iranian and Palestinian flags, and displaying images of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly elected leader of the Islamic Revolution.
In Tehran’s Enqelab Square, participants chanted "God is Great" in response to explosions that were heard during the rally amid US and Israeli airstrikes which have targeted schools, hospitals, police stations, and historical landmarks.
The atmosphere of defiance and solidarity was palpable, with people pledging their loyalty to the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, and his vision for the liberation of Palestine.
A notable feature of this year’s events has been the demonstrators’ allegiance to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Many rally participants carried his images, signaling their support for his leadership and commitment to the ideals of the revolution.
Some participants even signed petitions and gathered in groups to affirm their loyalty to him
Top officials attended the rallies, with President Masoud Pezeshkian seen walking alone on the street, without any security escort.
Speaking at the rally in Tehran, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani stated that US President Donald Trump "does not understand" the resolve of the Iranian people.
"The Iranian people are a determined and capable nation, and the more pressure Trump applies, the stronger our will becomes," Larijani said.
Responding to a question about Israeli attacks on Quds Day participants, Larijani said that such actions are driven by "fear and desperation," adding that the Israeli regime’s aggression demonstrates its weakening position.
In a statement issued by the Islamic Development Coordination Council, the significance of this year's Quds Day was noted.
"The security equations of the region and the world have changed with the power of resistance," the statement declared.
It further described how "the Middle East, once envisioned by enemies as a space for expansion, has transformed into a 'resistant Middle East.'
The statement called for continued unity, saying: "We are resolute in our commitment to the ideals of Imam Khomeini and the martyred leader Ayatollah Khamenei. We will stand by our leaders until the last drop of our blood."
It also condemned US and Israeli actions, calling them "clear war crimes" that must be addressed by international bodies.
President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a post on social media, urged Iranians to disappoint the country's enemies through massive participation in the Quds Day marches.
Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf emphasized that this historic occasion has turned into a nightmare for the "fake and child-killing Zionist regime."
The significance of this year’s International Quds Day rallies is further underscored by the ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran, which began two weeks ago.
The violent campaign has sparked outrage among Iranians and bolstered their resolve to defend the Palestinian cause.
Ayatollah Khamenei, in his first public message on Thursday, called for participation in Quds Day events, describing them as a unifying force for people worldwide.
Reports from across Iran reveal that the participation in this year’s Quds Day is more widespread and determined than ever.
The mass rallies, which are also taking place in over 900 cities and dozens of towns and villages, are a clear statement of defiance against the external forces that seek to weaken Iran and its allies in the region.
Even in adverse weather conditions—heavy snow and rain and cold temperatures—Iranians are flooding the streets to voice their unwavering support for Palestine under Israeli and US military aggression.
The central rally in Tehran, which began at multiple points across the capital and converged at the University of Tehran, featured Qur’an recitations, speeches, and chanting of slogans condemning US and Israeli atrocities in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.
International Quds Day was first proposed by Imam Khomeini in 1979, who designated the last Friday of Ramadan as a day of global solidarity with the Palestinian people.
The initiative is aimed at preventing the Palestinian cause from being forgotten amid other global issues.
Over the years, Quds Day has become a symbol of resistance against the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel, with rallies held in numerous countries worldwide, including across West Asia, North Africa, and in Western nations like the US, the UK, France, and Germany.
Iran’s mass participation this year carries particular significance, occurring amidst a campaign of terrorism by the US and Israel against Iran, aimed at stifling the only beacon of hope for the world’s oppressed peoples and resistance movements.
The brutal attacks on Iran, including bombings that have targeted civilian infrastructure, schools, and hospitals, have served to deepen the public’s resolve to confront the Zionist regime and its supporters.
The Quds Day rallies in Iran are not only a display of political opposition but also of national unity. From north to south, east to west, the Iranian people have united across ethnic and religious lines to voice their anger at the US-Israeli war of terrorism.
In cities such as Ahvaz, Shiraz, and Mashhad, participants from diverse backgrounds, including Shia, Sunni, and ethnic minorities, have gathered in solidarity with Palestinians. They are joined by Iranians who are mourning the recent slaughter of their loved ones in the Israeli-US airstrikes.
The rallies also carry a personal dimension for many Iranians, particularly in light of the recent bombing of a girls’ school in the town of Minab, which resulted in the deaths of 175 students and teachers.
The spirit of Quds Day transcends national borders, with similar events taking place across the globe.
In countries like Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Pakistan, hundreds of thousands of people have joined in rallies to demonstrate their support for Palestine and denounce Israeli aggression.
Even in Western capitals, where political pressures often limit public demonstrations, Muslims and activists have gathered to show their solidarity with Palestinians.
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