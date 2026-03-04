Hezbollah Pummels Ein Shemer Base, 75km from Border, Other Key Bases
By Al Mayadeen English
Islamic Resistance fighters launch coordinated drone strikes on Israeli military bases in Haifa, Ein Shemer, Tel Hashomer, and Ramat David following attacks on Lebanon.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah carried out a series of operations against key Israeli military sites in retaliation for the recent Israeli attacks that targeted dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburbs of Beirut
According to a statement, on Tuesday, at approximately 5:00 pm, the Resistance targeted Iron Dome radar systems at Kiryat Eliezer, the main air defense base in the occupied city of Haifa, using a squadron of assault drones.
Early Wednesday morning, at 4:30 am, the Islamic Resistance struck the Ein Shemer base, a missile air defense facility located 75 kilometers east of the Lebanese-Palestinian border near Hadera, again employing a squadron of assault drones.
Later on Wednesday, at 2:00 pm, the Resistance fighters targeted the Ramat David airbase with a squadron of assault drones. Simultaneously, the resistance targeted Tel Hashomer, the command headquarters southeast of Tel Aviv, located 120 kilometers from the Lebanese border, with a salvo of precision missiles. At the same time, the Haifa Naval base was struck with a squadron of kamikaze drones.
Hezbollah launches total of 100 munitions
According to Israeli media, Hezbollah launched a total of 100 munitions, divided between drones, missiles, and rockets toward "Israel" on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, fighters from the Islamic Resistance carried out a series of operations against Israeli military targets in northern occupied Palestine in response to attacks on Lebanese towns, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.
At 1:20 am, a rocket salvo struck a gathering of Israeli army forces in the Metulla area, while at 2:00 am, a squadron of assault drones targeted the headquarters of Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), one of "Israel’s" primary defense manufacturers.
At 3:30 am, a precision-guided missile hit the Giv’at drone control base east of the occupied city of Safad, while simultaneously another precision-guided missile struck the Northern Region Command headquarters, known as Dado Base, northeast of Safad.
Operations continued later in the morning in the southern Lebanese village of Houla. At 11:20 am, an Israeli armored personnel carrier was targeted and hit directly, followed by a strike on a Merkava tank at 12:00 pm, also achieving a direct hit.
Resistance releases footage of attacks on Meron base, Merkava tank
The Islamic Resistance has released footage showing the launch of a drone operation on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, targeting the Meron base for surveillance and air operations in northern occupied Palestine.
Additionally, the Resistance published footage of its fighters targeting a Merkava tank in the Tal al-Nahhas area, facing Kfar Kila, with an ATGM.
Israeli aggression intensifies
The Israeli occupation launched a series of attacks across Lebanon on March 4, targeting Beirut’s Southern Suburb, as well as areas in South Lebanon, the Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon.
Since March 4 morning, Israeli forces have carried out multiple airstrikes on Beirut’s Southern Suburb, hitting buildings in Hadath, Lailaki, Hay Madi, and Haret Hreik.
In South Lebanon, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that an Israeli force advanced from the Bastara Farms area toward the Azraeil area south of Kfar Chouba. Warplanes struck the town of Houla, while another airstrike targeted Beit Lif. An Israeli infantry force also reportedly entered the courtyard of the Mais al-Jabal Governmental Hospital on the morning of March 4 and positioned itself inside the facility.
In the Bekaa, Israeli forces conducted multiple airstrikes on the outskirts of Shmestar and Bouday. Earlier at dawn, Mount Lebanon saw attacks on a hotel in Hazmieh (Baabda district), a four-story residential building in Aramoun, and an apartment in the Saadiyat area of the governorate.
Lebanon front intensifies
The latest escalation comes amid a broader aggression along the Lebanese border. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Tuesday that Israeli forces had crossed into Lebanese territory near Markaba, Odaisseh, Kfar Kila, and Ramyah before returning south of the Blue Line.
UNIFIL also reported a sharp increase in violations over the past two days, including several airstrikes, hundreds of incidents of fire across the Blue Line, and 84 airspace breaches.
The peacekeeping mission added that Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions in southern Lebanon under what it describes as "buffer zones", a move it said violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced a series of operations in response to the ongoing Israeli attacks. Fighters said they shot down an Israeli drone over Nabatieh and targeted five Merkava tanks near Kfar Chouba, Tal Nahas, Kfar Kila, and Metulla using precision-guided missiles.
Additional operations included rocket fire at Israeli military sites and drone strikes targeting military infrastructure, including the Meron air surveillance base, the Ramat David Airbase, and the Haifa Naval Base.
