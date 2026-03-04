IRGC Says Dismantled US Radar in Qatar, Attacked Destroyer in Indian Ocean
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 1:55 PM
Image shows the damaged radar system in the Al Udeid military base.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday announced it had destroyed a strategic US radar system in Qatar and struck an American naval destroyer in the Indian Ocean in a continuation of retaliatory operations.
In a statement, the IRGC’s public relations office released the satellite imagery showing the destruction of an AN/FPS-132 strategic radar located in the Al Udeid military base in Qatar.
The IRGC said the radar, located in Qatar and integrated into a broader missile defense network, was fully destroyed at 3:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
According to the statement, the northern section of the radar had been hit in previous days but remained operational until a final operation by IRGC naval forces rendered it completely inoperable.
The IRGC had earlier targeted two THAAD radar systems in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces striking an American destroyer in the Indian Ocean, hundreds of kilometers away from Iran
In a separate announcement, the IRGC said its naval forces struck a US destroyer that was refueling from an American supply vessel approximately 650 kilometers off Iran’s coast in the Indian Ocean.
The statement said the vessel was hit by Qadr-380 and Talaeiyeh cruise missiles as part of Operation True Promise 4.
The IRGC said the strike caused a large fire on the decks of the two ships, adding that the blaze darkened the sky over the ocean.
In another statement, the IRGC further stated that continued US military activity in the region would come at the cost of “the collapse of all military and economic infrastructure” in the area.
It also asserted that US allies were urgently seeking to secure additional air defense systems.
The IRGC warned that the US military was using civilian facilities in Persian Gulf countries as cover for its offensives, adding that such actions were under close surveillance.
