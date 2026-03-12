In First Address, Iran’s New Leader Stresses Defense, Need to Keep Hormuz Closed
Thursday, 12 March 2026 3:34 PM
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei
New Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has issued his first message, stressing unity and the Iranian people's "determined and regret-inducing" defense efforts and asserting that the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed.
“The will of the people is to continue effective defense, and their presence on the scene must be maintained. The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Thursday.
Ayatollah Khamenei began his address with a prayer for the return of the Awaited Imam, followed by an expression of deep sympathy for the martyrdom of the “great leader of the revolution,” Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
He extended his condolences to the Iranian people and the global Muslim community, particularly to those affected by the recent US-Israeli war on Iran, including the families of martyrs and the survivors of the Islamic movement.
In a section directed to the people of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei stated: "I, Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, learned the result of the Assembly of Experts' vote through the Islamic Republic's media, just like all of you."
Reflecting on the gravity of assuming leadership after such monumental figures as Imam Khomeini and his own predecessor, Ayatollah Khamenei, he acknowledged the daunting task before him.
“Sitting in a position once occupied by two great leaders, Imam Khomeini and Martyr Khamenei, is a daunting task,” he said.
“This seat once belonged to a person who, after more than 60 years of struggle for God and sacrificing all kinds of pleasures and comforts, became a shining gem and an exceptional figure, not only in our time but in the history of this country’s rulers.
“Both his life and the manner of his death were intertwined with dignity and honor, rooted in his reliance on the truth,” he added.
Ayatollah Khamenei reflected on his visit to the late Leader’s body, describing it as a “mountain of steadfastness” and emphasized that while the aspects of his predecessor’s character would be discussed by experts in the future, for now, he would keep it brief.
"This is why taking on the leadership after such a figure is a heavy responsibility. Bridging this gap is only possible with the help of God and with the support of the people," he said.
People’s role in national defense
Ayatollah Khamenei also devoted significant attention to the role of the Iranian people in the ongoing defense of the country.
He stressed that one of the defining characteristics of the late revolutionary leader and his predecessor was their deep trust in the people.
“One of the great qualities of the martyred leader and his predecessor was involving the people in all aspects of life, continuously educating them, and relying on their strength in practice,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.
“He brought the true meaning of a republic and popular governance to life and was deeply committed to it.”
Referring to the recent days when Iran was without a leader and commander-in-chief, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the resilience of the people.
“The insight, intelligence, and resilience of the great Iranian people during this time impressed friends and astonished foes. It was you, the people, who led the country and ensured its power.”
He noted that if the people’s strength were absent, the leadership and institutions would lack the effectiveness needed to serve them properly.
Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that the key to the nation’s success lies in unity and trust in God.
"If your strength does not appear on the scene, neither leadership nor any of the institutions, whose true purpose is to serve the people, will function properly," he added.
He also reminded the people that unity must be maintained even during times of adversity and called for their continued presence in national matters.
He emphasized the importance of participating in events like the upcoming Quds Day procession on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, which he described as a “focus for all.”
Call for national resilience
Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the importance of mutual assistance. "Do not hesitate to assist one another," he urged, highlighting the generosity of the Iranian people.
He encouraged service organizations to fully support the needs of those who have suffered most, particularly in these challenging times of terrorism by the US and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people.
“In this regard, I urge all service organizations to offer their full support to those in need and to the people’s volunteer relief structures.”
Ayatollah Khamenei also spoke about the path to national glory and victory, stating that if these principles are upheld, victory over the enemy will be within reach.
“The nearest example of this is, God willing, victory over the enemy in the current war,” he said.
Tribute to Armed Forces and Resistance Front
Ayatollah Khamenei then addressed the Iranian military forces, praising their efforts in the face of global imperialism.
"Our brave soldiers, who have bravely halted the enemy’s advance with their crushing blows, dispelling any illusions the enemy had of controlling our homeland or possibly fragmenting it,” he said.
He added that the people’s demand is for “continued effective and regret-inducing defense,” reiterating that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz remained a priority.
He also acknowledged the vital role played by the resistance front, particularly Hezbollah, Yemen, and Iraq.
“We consider the countries of the resistance front to be our best friends,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.
“The cause of resistance is an inseparable part of the values of the Islamic Revolution. The solidarity of these countries makes the path to breaking the Zionist plot shorter."
Vengeance for martyrs
In another significant section, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his sympathy for those affected by the ongoing war of aggression against Iran, particularly those who have lost loved ones or suffered injuries.
“I express my deep sympathy to the families of the martyrs,” he said, mentioning his own personal losses, including his wife, sister, niece, and brother-in-law.
“What makes enduring these hardships possible, even easier, is the belief in God’s guaranteed reward for those who are patient,” he added.
The Leader also pledged that Iran will never abandon its pursuit of justice for the blood of martyrs, particularly emphasizing that the revenge is not limited to the martyrdom of the revolutionary leader, but extended to every member of the nation killed by the enemy.
He assured the wounded that they will receive the necessary medical care and benefits.
"Furthermore, I assure everyone that we will not abandon the pursuit of justice for the blood of our martyrs," he declared.
“The revenge we seek is not limited to the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution but extends to every member of the nation who is killed by the enemy."
Confronting regional challenges
Ayatollah Khamenei also addressed the leadership in neighboring countries, urging them to reconsider their relations with foreign powers using their territories to launch attacks against Iran.
“We share borders with 15 countries, both land and sea, and have always sought warm and constructive relations with them,” he said, adding that the enemy has established military and financial bases in some of these nations.
He made it clear that while Iran will continue to target these foreign bases, it remains committed to good relations with its neighbors, provided they stop hosting such foreign military installations.
In the final part of his message, Ayatollah Khamenei paid a heartfelt tribute to his predecessor.
"O Leader, your departure has left a heavy sorrow upon the hearts of all," he said. "You always longed for this end, and indeed, God granted it to you while you were reciting the Qur’an on the morning of the 10th of Ramadan."
He spoke of his predecessor’s perseverance and patience throughout the years, noting that many have failed to fully understand his true worth.
“It may take time before all the veils are lifted and the many aspects of your greatness are fully understood,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.
Ayatollah Khamenei also pledged to continue his predecessor's mission, saying, "We pledge to you that we will strive with all our might to elevate the banner that you raised—the banner of truth and the ultimate goals of your blessed mission."
Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his gratitude to all those who have supported him, including religious leaders, political figures, and ordinary citizens.
"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the distinguished individuals who have supported me," he said, acknowledging the support of the three branches of government and the provisional leadership council.
He prayed for divine blessings to be bestowed upon all the people of Iran and all Muslims and oppressed peoples worldwide during these challenging times.
