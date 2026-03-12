United States and Israel Widens Regional War
Although the Trump administration and its settler-colonial proxy in Tel Aviv have exacted extensive damage on the Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon, Tehran and Hezbollah are striking back with a vengeance which has disrupted energy markets and brought into question the capacity of imperialism to control the West Asia region
By Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Tuesday March 10, 2026
Geostrategic Analysis
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war of attempted regime-change in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, 86, was killed along with other leading members of the Islamic Republic and their families in targeted assassinations.
These attacks occurred despite the negotiations which were taking place in Oman between envoys of the administration of President Donald Trump and representatives of the Iranian government. Two days before the recent round of attacks against Iran, media reports coming out of the negotiations suggested that progress was being made to prevent the resumption of the 12-day war which occurred during June 2025.
After three days of relentless bombing, the U.S. administration was bragging and boasting about its killing of Iranians and the destruction of its national resources. Trump and his cabinet members have stated multiple objectives in their war on Iran. Despite these contradictory pronouncements it is quite obvious that the war objectives are designed to destroy the Islamic Republic, the replacement of the government with a pro-imperialist regime and to strengthen the military positions of the State of Israel along with the Pentagon.
In statements made to the press on March 9, Trump said the war was nearly finished. This was done in order to reassure the transnational corporations that the war would not go on indefinitely. The slump in the stock markets began to rebound although reports indicate that since February 28, $6 trillion in corporate wealth has been eliminated.
The U.S. economy is declining under the current administration. The entire basis of the Trump program is doomed for failure. Hundreds of thousands of workers are losing their jobs under the flawed enactment of tariffs and trade restrictions as was recently announced against Spain for no other reason than they would not endorse the war on Iran.
Yet, after ten days, the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, announced during a press briefing that March 10 would witness the most intense bombing of the Iranian people. Massive bombing of Iran has resulted in the deaths of over 1,500 people including over 175 schoolgirls at a building destroyed by Pentagon tomahawk missiles.
Iran Missiles Strike Occupied Palestine and Regional U.S. Bases in the Persian Gulf Arab Monarchies
The Islamic Republic, although suffering human losses and mounting property damage, has launched waves of missiles which have hit critical Israeli infrastructure and security outlets since February 28. The Iranians have framed their response to the U.S. and Israeli bombings as a continuation of their attacks on the occupation regime bases in Tel Aviv which took place during June 2025.
Nonetheless, the scope of the attacks emanating from the Islamic Republic have expanded into striking Pentagon military bases, radar stations, energy infrastructure and commercial institutions in numerous Gulf states and Jordan which are aligned with Washington and Wall Street. States such as Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates UAE) have Pentagon bases and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operatives.
These military bases and CIA spy operations are there to protect the energy and real estate interests of the transnational corporations. All of these Gulf Arab monarchies and Jordan are propped up by the military and intelligence apparatus functioning in the West Asia region.
A report on the latest phase of the war published by Al Mayadeen on March 10, notes:
“Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that the launch of strategic missiles in the 34th wave of Operation True Promise 4 has pushed the war with US and Israeli forces into a new phase. Qadr, Emad, Fattah and also Kheybar missiles were launched in this wave. In a statement, the IRGC warned that ‘unconventional, illegitimate, and unlawful actions’ by US and Israeli aggressors would not go unanswered, adding that Iran's target bank for striking US and Israeli military assets across the region is 10 times larger than targets currently engaged. The IRGC said Aerospace Force missiles and drones effectively struck gatherings of US soldiers at Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra and Bahrain's Al Juffair bases.” (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/true-promise-wave-34--regional-security-for-all-or-for-none)
The impact of these strikes by Iran have been subjected to extreme censorship by the Israeli and U.S. state and corporate media agencies. Reporters working for Al Jazeera have stated on the air that they are being prevented from revealing the extent of the damage being carried out by missile strikes from Iran and neighboring Southern Lebanon.
Although the Israeli Air Force have struck the Iranian state media, the networks have continued broadcasting, presenting the Islamic Republic’s view on the developing political and security situations. Questions are being raised from various quarters of the region and internationally regarding the actual objectives of U.S. imperialism and zionism while casualties rise among the Iranian people, Pentagon troops and others in the West Asia region.
Since the resumption of attacks by Washington and Tel Aviv, there appears to be broad support among the masses for the government in defending Iran from destruction by the imperialists and their surrogates. Huge demonstrations occur daily in defense of the country from the massive bombings and a concerted disinformation campaign aimed at distorting the actual situation inside the country.
Iran is a majority Shiite Islamic state, yet a group of Sunni scholars based in the South of the country held a meeting several days after the attacks began. They called for the closing ranks among the Iranian people to quash any attempt at subversion.
Al Mayadeen covered this development saying:
“A group of 660 Sunni scholars in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province issued a statement on Thursday condemning the ongoing US-Israeli aggression and calling for resistance against it. The scholars stated that the religious and historical duty requires not remaining silent in the face of what they described as the aggression against the country. They further issued a religious ruling declaring that ‘jihad against the criminal Zionist entity and its arrogant backers is a major obligation.’ The statement also urged residents of the province to remain vigilant and not fall prey to what the scholars described as plots and sedition by hostile groups and supporters of the Pahlavi path, while announcing full support for Iran’s armed forces and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps in defending the country’s security.” (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/sunni-scholars-in-se-iran-declare-jihad-against-zionists)
Demonstrations against the U.S. and the State of Israel are taking place in various regions of the world. In Pakistan, protesters stormed the U.S. embassy attempting to shut down the building.
In London, 50,000 rallied and marched against the war on March 7. Britain has a large Palestine solidarity movement which has been very active since the worsening genocide in Gaza in the aftermath of the Al Aqsa Flood of October 7, 2023.
Various U.S. cities have reported demonstrations in New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, among other municipalities. A failed war powers resolution in both the Senate and the House of Representatives has set the stage for another disastrous imperialist war which can only bring death and destruction in West Asia and around the world.
Disinformation and Its Ineffectiveness
In framing a rationale for waging war on Iran, the Trump administration and its backers in the corporate media created a narrative which advances a false notion that the Islamic Republic poses an imminent threat. It was the settler-colonial regime in Tel Aviv and their backers in Washington who initiated the 12-day war of June 2025 and February 28.
By claiming that Iran represents a negative force in the global situation which must be destroyed, this opens the way for the justification of bombing school children, hospitals, oil depots, etc. There is no mention of the role of U.S. imperialism in sponsoring the Shah whose regime was overthrown in a mass uprising and revolutionary seizure of power in early 1979.
Over the last 47 years, Iran has become a political force in the region as well as internationally. The government and people are by no means isolated among the peoples of the Global South.
Inside the U.S. itself, the majority of people are opposed to the bombing of Iran. A New York Times article reported on various polls which indicated support levels as low as 27 percent among people in the U.S. (https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/10/us/politics/polls-wars-us-support.html)
Obviously, the war is designed to expand the control of the West Asia region by imperialism and zionism. Consequently, opposition to the war must be taken to the streets, the campuses and workplaces to end the genocidal onslaught and to eradicate imperialist interference in the affairs of Iran and its neighboring states.
