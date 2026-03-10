Iran FM Defends Attacks on US Bases in Region Citing CENTCOM Propaganda Video
Tuesday, 10 March 2026 2:02 AM
This screengrab from propaganda video released by the U.S. military shows HIMARS rocket systems in action during the unprovoked war of aggression on Iran that initiated on February 28, 2026.
Iran’s foreign minister has defended Iranian strikes against US military bases in the region, citing evidence from a US Central Command video showing American rocket systems operating from neighboring countries.
In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a video shared by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces were using the territory of Iran’s neighbors to launch attacks against the country.
“Thank you CENTCOM for admitting that you are using our neighbors' territory to deploy HIMARS systems against our people, apparently including a desalination plant,” Araghchi wrote.
“Nobody should complain if our powerful missiles destroy these systems wherever they are in retribution.”
Araghchi’s remarks referred to a video posted on CENTCOM’s social media account showing US Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) being fired from a desert location.
The US military did not disclose the location of the launch site.
However, given the estimated range of the HIMARS system, roughly 300 to 500 kilometers depending on the type of missile, analysts say the systems could be positioned along the southern coast of the Persian Gulf, where several US military bases are located.
Iran has repeatedly warned that any US assets used to launch attacks against Iranian territory would be considered legitimate targets.
Tehran said earlier this week that US-Israeli strikes hit a desalination plant on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, disrupting water supplies to more than 30 villages.
Iranian officials condemned the strike as an attack on civilian infrastructure and said it would not go unanswered.
No comments:
Post a Comment