Iranian Official to Al Mayadeen: Security for All or Security for None
By Al Mayadeen English
A top Iranian military official warns that continued US-Israeli aggression against Iran could end regional security, stressing that "either there is security for everyone or security for no one".
A senior Iranian military official told Al Mayadeen that Iran will not allow any oil exports in the region to reach its adversaries and their partners if the ongoing US and Israeli aggression against the country persists.
In exclusive remarks, the official warned that the regional security equation would change if attacks targeting the Iranian people and the country’s critical infrastructure continue. "We will not allow the export of a single liter of oil in the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice," the senior official declared.
Hormuz and wartime security measures
The Iranian official underscored that wartime conditions place commercial activity under heightened security considerations, noting that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be governed by wartime rules.
"Trade in wartime conditions is subject to security considerations, and the management of the Strait of Hormuz under wartime conditions will be governed by the laws of war," the official stated.
The remarks signal that Iran could take retaliatory steps affecting one of the world’s most critical energy corridors if the aggression against the Islamic Republic escalates further.
It is worth noting that the Israeli regime launched strikes on at least five major fuel and oil storage facilities in Tehran, causing an extensive fire and an ecological disaster in Iran's capital.
‘Either security for all or security for none’
The senior official warned that continued attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure would broaden the scope of insecurity across the region.
"Either there is security for everyone or security for no one, the official explained, adding, "If the aggression persists in targeting Iran’s vital infrastructure, the resulting insecurity will not spare anyone".
The official also pointed to the US-Israeli use of unconventional methods after failing to achieve their objectives through earlier military plans against Iran.
The Iranian official further warned that continued US actions could push the conflict toward more intense scenarios, stressing that "continued vile behavior of the American remnants will push us toward high-intensity, high-focus, and costly scenarios".
He concluded by warning that Tehran remains prepared for a significant escalation if the aggression persists. "We are open to significantly expand the scope of the war," he explained.
