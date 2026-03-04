Iran to Hold Massive Public Funeral for 'Martyr Leader' Imam Khamenei
Wednesday, 04 March 2026 12:25 PM
The late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
A major public farewell ceremony is being arranged for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
In a statement earlier on Wednesday, the Islamic Development Coordination Council announced that a three-day public farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader would be held at the Grand Mosalla mosque in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
The ceremony was scheduled to start at 10:00 pm local time and continue for three days to allow people to pay their respects to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.
However, the organizers later announced that due to the anticipation of an unprecedented presence of mourners, the farewell ceremony had been postponed.
The new date and timing will be announced by the organizers soon.
Meanwhile, the mourning gatherings in mosques and roundabouts across the city would continue after evening prayers until the funeral ceremony.
In its earlier statement, the council extended its condolences to the Muslim community and called on all segments of Iranian society — men and women, young and old, academics, seminary scholars, workers, farmers, teachers, students, and other social groups — to participate in the ceremony.
It further emphasized that mass attendance would demonstrate national unity, loyalty to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, and steadfastness in the face of external adversaries.
In its message, the council described Ayatollah Khamenei as a devoted servant of God who dedicated his life to strengthening “pure Muhammadan Islam,” safeguarding Iran’s independence and dignity, and reinforcing the Axis of Resistance.
Grand Mosalla is a major religious and national venue that has historically hosted significant gatherings and events.
The council further confirmed that special programs have been arranged for the three days of mourning.
It also stated that arrangements for the funeral procession are currently underway and that further details will be announced once finalized.
The council added that it expects the large-scale public presence to send a message beyond Iran’s borders, expressing hope to supporters while serving as a warning to adversaries that the path of resistance and justice will continue.
Ayatollah Khamenei’s residence in Tehran was targeted on Saturday morning, in which many of his family members, including his wife, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren, were also martyred.
His martyrdom was announced in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
