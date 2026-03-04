Iran Won’t Remain Silent in Face of Aggression: Envoy
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Ali Bahreini
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Ali Bahreini has reiterated that no one should expect Iran to stay silent against violations of its sovereignty, following a recent US-Israeli aggression against the country.
At a press conference on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting, Bahreini condemned the “armed and illegal US‑Israeli aggression” against the Islamic Republic, calling it a clear breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and a flagrant violation of the prohibition on the use of force.
He added that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in a deliberate and pre-planned attack by the United States and Israel, was not only the highest political authority in Iran but also a prominent religious and spiritual leader in the world of Islam.
“The unlawful act of assassinating a high-ranking government official during an illegal act of aggression constitutes, in its initial form, a direct attack on international legal order and a blatant violation of international law,” the Iranian ambassador continued.
He noted that silence or acquiescence in such behavior severely undermines the very foundations upon which international law is built.
He emphasized that this unlawful and unjustified act of aggression occurred at a time when Iran was negotiating in good faith with the United States regarding its peaceful nuclear program, seeking a beneficial outcome for both sides.
“Our defensive military operations will continue as long as the aggression persists. No one should expect Iran to remain silent in the face of aggression,” he added.
Iran has never attacked the territories of its Islamic, friendly and brotherly neighbors, and it will not do so, he said, adding that the malicious plots of the US and Israel have brought the region to its current state.
The regimes in Washington and Tel Aviv started their unprovoked military assault on February 28. So far, at least 555 Iranian people have been killed in the terrorist airstrikes.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the criminal aggression by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on the US bases in regional countries.
