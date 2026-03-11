Iranian Drones and Missiles Straining US Military
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran’s large arsenal of low-cost drones and ballistic missiles is placing unprecedented strain on US military defenses and munitions stockpiles as the war enters its third week.
As the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its third week, Washington’s military campaign is facing unprecedented pressure from Iran’s extensive arsenal of drones and ballistic missiles.
Despite Iran’s military budget being far smaller than that of the United States, its stockpile of missiles and drones has proven capable of challenging US air defenses and exhausting expensive interceptor systems, analysts say.
US forces have relied heavily on high-cost defensive missiles, including Patriot PAC-3 interceptors, to counter Iran’s ongoing barrage of attacks across the region. Military analysts warn that the war has become a race of munitions inventories, raising questions about which side may run out first.
Since the war began on February 28, Iran has carried out repeated retaliatory attacks on US bases, military installations, and energy infrastructure across West Asia. Strikes have targeted locations in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and the Strait of Hormuz, while missiles and drones have also struck oil facilities and strategic infrastructure.
The headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain has reportedly been targeted by missiles and drones, while a THAAD missile defense radar in Jordan was also damaged.
Iran’s strategy appears aimed partly at disrupting global energy markets, as attacks on oil infrastructure have driven crude prices to their highest levels in four years.
Cheap drones force costly defenses
One of Iran’s most effective weapons has been the Shahed-136 drone, a relatively inexpensive loitering munition estimated to cost $20,000–$50,000.
In contrast, the Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles used to destroy them can cost around $4 million each, forcing US and allied forces to expend expensive defenses against low-cost weapons. More than 2,100 Shahed drones have reportedly been launched during the war so far.
The imbalance has raised concerns among military planners that air defense systems are being depleted faster than they can be replenished.
US munitions stockpiles under pressure
Heavy use of precision weapons and missile interceptors has placed a significant strain on US munitions inventories, according to defense analysts.
Factories producing interceptor missiles and long-range precision weapons have limited manufacturing capacity, meaning it could take years to replenish stocks.
Some analysts warn that if the war continues at its current intensity, the US may need to shift missile defenses and weapons from other regions, potentially affecting military readiness elsewhere.
While US officials say Iranian missile attacks have decreased in recent days, Tehran continues launching daily strikes across the region.
US President Donald Trump has hinted that the war could end soon, offering some reassurance to global markets. However, the Pentagon has also signaled that more intense strikes inside Iran are being prepared, suggesting the war may continue to escalate.
Analysts say Washington may eventually face a strategic choice: escalate further, potentially including ground operations, or pursue negotiations to end the war.
