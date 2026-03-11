Hezbollah Strikes Nahariya, Glilot, Meron Bases in Fresh Strikes
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carried out a series of operations targeting Israeli occupation military bases and troop gatherings deep inside occupied Palestine, including strikes on the Glilot intelligence base and the Meron airbase.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, announced early on Thursday that its fighters carried out multiple operations targeting Israeli occupation military sites under Operation Devoured Straw, as part of ongoing retaliatory operations to the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.
The Resistance confirmed that the Ya'ra barracks were targeted using a swarm of attack drones, striking a military site used by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) near the border with the occupied Palestinian territory.
These operations targeted military bases, troop gatherings, and settlements deep inside occupied Palestine, including key intelligence and monitoring facilities.
Operations against Nahariya settlement
Within the framework of warnings issued by the Islamic Resistance to the settlement of Nahariya, Hezbollah fighters launched multiple attacks against the settlement.
At 12:10 am, a swarm of attack drones targeted Nahariya.
At 12:45 am, the settlement was targeted for the second time with a rocket barrage and a swarm of attack drones.
Drone strike damages Meron airbase radar
At 5:15 am, Hezbollah fighters targeted the Meron base, responsible for monitoring and managing Israeli air operations in northern occupied Palestine.
The attack was carried out using a swarm of attack drones, resulting in damage to one of the radar systems at the base, according to the Resistance.
Operations targeting Israeli military bases
At 12:30 am, Hezbollah fighters launched a barrage of precision missiles targeting the Beit Lid base, a military base hosting training camps for the Nahal Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade.
At 12:30 am, the Resistance targeted Glilot base, located near Tel Aviv and serving as the headquarters of Israeli Military Intelligence Unit 8200, approximately 110 kilometers from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a barrage of precision missiles.
Border operations against Israeli occupation forces
At 1:15 am, Hezbollah fighters targeted the Ya'ra barracks using a swarm of attack drones.
At 1:15 am, the Resistance shelled a gathering of Israeli occupation forces at the newly established Markaba site using artillery shells.
Hezbollah fighters are also defending border towns from continuous Israeli attempts to advance into Lebanese territory.
